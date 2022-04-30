Outdoors: Pack was a leader of the packs

I’ve been fortunate to have met and even worked with some legendary folks over the years, and I was reminded of one of those on Saturday when a birthday reminder for Charlie Pack popped up on my calendar.

I first met Pack when I was about eight years old at a fish fry he held each year for his insurance clients, and not only were the all-you-can-eat crappie and huspuppies meals amazing, but I was also captivated by the big screen, which showed hours of film from his fishing trips.

That precursor eventually led to his television show, “Fishin’ Country” – which I watched every Saturday morning before our own fishing trips. Years later, I would end up in the guest seat on his boat for a number of episodes. One of the best fishing trips of my life was with Pack, shortly after my mom died, when we caught quality bass non-stop at one of Drayton McLane’s Central Texas-area lakes. We ended up getting enough material for three episodes, and the action was so fast that the editor didn’t have to do much work cutting out the down times.

Everybody who knew Charlie can attest to the fact that he was a character, and was always trying to entertain. His passion and sense of humor often led to some colorful stories and language – some of which did have to be left on the cutting room floor. But you want some spirit in your race horse, and his drive to succeed led him to prominence in the worlds of sports, business, entertainment, and helping kids through his Tadpole Foundation.

One of the things that I and thousands of others looked forward to was Pack’s annual Tadpole Fishing Party, where he hosted kids and their families for a day of fishing, food, and fun. It was bigger than life, and sadly, is no more. He once told me that he hosted the fishing party for both the kids and the parents, saying that a lot of parents didn’t take their kids fishing because they didn’t want to look dumb for not being able to do things like tie on a hook. His goal wasn’t just to give families a good day, but to light the fishing spark through fun and education.

Pack was also a successful businessman, both as an insurance salesman who closed a lot of deals while fishing with potential clients, and as a designer of fishing gear. I still have one of his patented Pack’s Poles, an 11-foot telecsoping crappie pole that he invented to take the place of cumbersome cane poles.

I was especially honored by Charlie when he invited me to his induction ceremony into the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which celebrated his work with kids as well as other accomplishments.

Happy birthday, Charlie. I’m gonna go catch some crappie in your honor.

Stocking tips

Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists are back at work stocking community fishing lakes with channel catfish through the Neighborhood Fishin’ program, and Waco’s Buena Vista Lake is on the list, which contains fewer than 20 lakes statewide.

Buena Vista received its first stocking in April, and they’ll continue regularly through July. No stockings will be conducted in August due to expected high water temperatures, which negatively impact a stocked fish’s chance of survival. The program will resume in September and continue through early November.

Kids under 17 can fish for free, but everyone else is required to have a valid freshwater fishing license. Best baits for catfish include worms, minnows, chicken livers, and prepared stink bait, and they can be caught either with baits on the bottom or suspended under a cork.

Bohemian Bass Classic

The 41st Annual Bohemian Bass Classic is slated for May 22 at Lake Whitney with headquarters at Parsons Marina. Entry fee is $40, and first place winners will take home a guaranteed $1,000 cash prize. Anglers aged 15 and under fish free, but must be accompanied by an adult contestant. Start time is 6 a.m. and weigh-in begins at 2:00. For more information, call 254-405-3217.