Outdoors: Passing on the fishing skills to the next generation

When I was a kid growing up, most of the people I knew went fishing at least every once in a while. Fishing was just one of the recreational activities in the rotation, and it wasn't unusual to see fishing poles sticking out of a back seat car window while traveling down the road.

These days, sights like that are rare, and over the past few decades, the number of people taking part in recreational fishing has plummeted. Either parents don't know how to teach their kids to fish or they're too busy doing other things, but whatever the reason, the fact is that while there's a dedicated bunch of anglers out there — especially in places like Central Texas — recruitment of new participants is failing.

It takes know-how, equipment, accessible locations, and time to teach newcomers how to fish and to spark the fire to make them want to go back again. There are groups and individuals who are doing their part, like Fish On Texas, that recently hosted a group of kids from Mentor Waco for a fishing trip and cast net workshop. The kids all went home with some newfound knowledge, fishing gear, and a cast net so they can get out and catch their own bait.