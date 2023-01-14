Outdoors: Plan B on catching white bass

This is normally the time of year when I start writing about the white bass spawning run, explaining how these fish make their annual migration from the main bodies of lakes upstream into rivers to lay eggs.

But these are not normal times. If you've seen the state of our streams over the past six months or more, you know there's not enough water to support a mass migration of fish. Central Texas has been suffering through drought conditions for more than a year, and while most rivers and creeks have some standing pools, there's no flowing water to be found, which is a key factor in keeping eggs suspended and from sinking to the bottom and being smothered by silt.

So this year's spawn will look different than it does most years, and it's likely that the drought will negatively impact the sand bass hatch and future population numbers.

That's not to say that spawning won't take place, though. Whites have been avidly feeding over the past few months to take in calories for building eggs and make the journey upstream, so they're packed and ready to go. They have an innate drive to reproduce, and many will find a Plan B, while others will just absorb the eggs back into their bodies.

Warmer weather and lengthening daylight hours trigger sand bass into their pre-spawn patterns, and it's likely that they'll soon start staging up at the mouths of rivers and creeks, but this year, their scouting trips further upstream will be thwarted by dry stream beds.

I don't understand the inner workings of a white bass brain, or how perceptive they are, but dry is dry, and you can't keep swimming if there's no water, so I imagine they'll turn back to the main lake to go about their business.

It's well-known among anglers that not all white bass travel upstream to spawn. A good number of the species never leaves the main lake to lay and fertilize eggs. All they have to find is an area where their eggs can keep from being suffocated by mud, and there are plenty of good places around Lake Waco that fit that bill.

If you're angling for sandies this late winter and spring, target areas with rocky, wind-blown shorelines, and also pick gravel or sandy bottoms instead of clay or muddy ones.

Best baits are live minnows (freshly-netted minnows are preferable if you can get them, but store-bought will work, too), jigs, small spinnerbaits, and crankbaits.

The "run" usually starts in the southern part of the state and turns on in Central Texas in February, but with our wacky weather patterns this year, it's anybody's guess when it'll happen in 2023. A good rule of thumb is to look for the blooms on redbud trees – when they're flowering, the whites are spawning.

There's a 25-fish per day per angler on white bass, with a 10-inch minimum length restriction. White bass are a schooling species, so when you find a few, there are likely hundreds more in the area, and it's not unusual to catch a quick limit. Also, if you tie on two baits, you shouldn't be surprised to find two fish on your line by the time you reel in.

Picking up the pieces

Fish On Texas, along with Group W Bench Litter Patrol and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will host a Trash Cleanup Day at Lake Waco's Flat Rock Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon.

Picking equipment will be provided, as will food and drinks for volunteers, thanks to Sonic in Bellmead and Papa John's in downtown Waco. Groups, service organizations, families, and individuals are welcome to come out, and it's a good way to log some community service hours. Just bring your paperwork so it can be signed for credit.

For more information, visit Fish On Texas and Group W Bench Litter Patrol on social media.

Deer season wrap

The 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season wraps up today, and even though the drought kept body and antler quality lower than average, a lot of folks got their freezers filled anyway. My longtime friend Jeff Shavers messaged me on Saturday afternoon saying he'd taken a doe on his morning hunt and was heading back out for a chance at that trophy buck he's been seeing on his game cam. Good luck to all the hunters finishing up the season in the blinds. Use up those tags.