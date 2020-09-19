Outdoors: Practice and work do wonders

Learning the right way to perform these tasks is the first step in building your skill set, and thanks to tech advances, you can learn to perform them using online videos if nobody else is available to show you. Pretty much anything you can imagine is available, including stringing a reel with new line, tying a hook on, different ways to hook live or natural bait, how to throw a cast net or catch bait in a seine, how to break down, clean, and reassemble a weapon, how to clean fish or field dress game, replacing a broken fishing rod tip, reloading your own ammo, and on and on and on.

When I was a kid and couldn’t find anybody to take me fishing, I’d tie on a lure with a triple set of treble hooks and take it into the back yard, where I’d spend an hour or so casting it into trees, bushes, the fence, patio furniture, and whatever else I could find. Then, once the lure seemed hopelessly buried or tangled, I’d start finessing the bait out of the mess, taking it one branch at a time, until I developed a set of skills that, over the decades, has saved me hundreds of dollars in money I would’ve spent on lure replacements.