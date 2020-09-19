Outdoors: Practice and work do wonders

Directions for making Tiger Stew: First, catch a tiger.
Sometimes, things sound easier than they actually are, and even when you see somebody else doing it, they likely spent an incredible amount of time to make it look easy.
That holds true for folks like surgeons, auto mechanics, teachers, musicians, athletes, tiger catchers, chefs, and others who have dedicated themselves to high-level performance.
The same goes for outdoorsmen. We’ve all known anglers and hunters who seem to have all the luck, and while luck is certainly a factor in a successful day on the water or in the woods, the preparation that those folks walked in with is an even bigger factor.
Wisdom and knowledge don’t just come with experience. There are a lot of folks who have been through a lot of experiences who didn’t learn from them. It takes mindfulness and situational awareness through a chain of fishing or hunting trips to build an understanding of your quarry’s behavior, feeding, movement, and other patterns during different times of year, in varying weather conditions, etc.
In addition to understanding the fish and game you’re pursuing, outdoor-related skills also play a part in making folks seem lucky. Knot-tying, clearing a jammed weapon, gear repair, backing a trailer, and other tasks, when performed efficiently, can minimize down time during trips.
Learning the right way to perform these tasks is the first step in building your skill set, and thanks to tech advances, you can learn to perform them using online videos if nobody else is available to show you. Pretty much anything you can imagine is available, including stringing a reel with new line, tying a hook on, different ways to hook live or natural bait, how to throw a cast net or catch bait in a seine, how to break down, clean, and reassemble a weapon, how to clean fish or field dress game, replacing a broken fishing rod tip, reloading your own ammo, and on and on and on.
When I was a kid and couldn’t find anybody to take me fishing, I’d tie on a lure with a triple set of treble hooks and take it into the back yard, where I’d spend an hour or so casting it into trees, bushes, the fence, patio furniture, and whatever else I could find. Then, once the lure seemed hopelessly buried or tangled, I’d start finessing the bait out of the mess, taking it one branch at a time, until I developed a set of skills that, over the decades, has saved me hundreds of dollars in money I would’ve spent on lure replacements.
Another good thing to do is familiarize yourself with things like your boat’s fuel, steering, and electronic systems. Even with today’s high level of communication technology that will let you call for help from the middle of the lake or look up a YouTube video on how to replace a steering cable, a basic knowledge will help you ask better search questions.
Knowing a skill and being skillful are two different things, though, and without practice, you’re not much better off than a novice. You can be the fastest runner on the football field, but if you can’t catch a pass, you’re just a decoy. Spending time mindfully and repeatedly doing a task correctly will make you better at whatever you’re doing.
Baiting the crappie
Whether they’re playing football or not, today feels like football weather. To me, cool mornings and warm afternoons bring back memories of football games, dove hunts, crappie fishing, and making homemade chili.
This year, the football games are hit-and-miss, but the other three items on my list are reliably on tap. In fact, after I click the “send” button this afternoon, my daughter Haley and I are planning a paddle trip to the river, where she’ll glide along in her kayak and I’ll lag behind, stopping occasionally to tie on a different lure to trail behind me while I paddle my way toward the lake.
I’ll be prepared to fish for anything that’s interested, but a skillet of tasty crappie fillets would check off the top box on my list. This time of year, with searing summer temperatures giving way to cooler weather, the water temperature will follow suit and fish species across the region will shift into their fall patterns.
Crappie are a schooling fish, and if you catch one, there are likely another dozen or more nearby. They prefer structure over open water, and like to hug up to submerged brush piles and tree stumps. Minnows and small jigs are two top baits, but I’ve caught them on spinnerbaits, crank baits, soft plastics, nightcrawlers, and others.
If I’m marking fish and they’re reluctant to hit my lure, I’ll reach into a Magic Bait Crappie Bites jar and put one over the tip of the hook. These look like mini-marshmallows, but that’s where the similarity ends. They’re scented and colored to make a lure appear more like natural bait. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to flip the bite switch.
Sometimes with crappie, a few inches in depth makes the difference in getting bites or not. If your bait sits in a promising spot for a few minutes without a bite, raise or lower it 6 inches. Continue moving your bait up and down, and also a foot over in one direction or another, until you’ve covered the area. Usually, if you haven’t gotten a bite after 10 minutes, you should move to another spot.
Since crappie tend to gravitate to brushy and wooded cover, you’ll probably get hung up a lot while fishing for them. Crappie hooks are made to bend to keep from breaking your line, and even though you’ll probably lose a minnow, it’s still less trouble and time to bend your hook back into place and put on another bait than it is to re-tie a hook.
I hate that the world has become so volatile and unpredictable, but if you’re a fan of the outdoor sports – and cooking chili – you can still make some plans that’ll likely turn out the way you wanted.
It isn't Tiger stew, but . . .
I don’t’ have a Tiger Stew recipe, but I have a pretty good chili recipe.
Over medium heat, melt half a stick of butter in a large pot. Stir in 3 pounds of meat (ground or cubed beef, pork, or venison) and cook until browned.
Add a large chopped onion and a diced jalapeno and cook until the onion is clear.
Season with 3 tablespoons of chili powder, 1 teaspoon of cayenne, and 1 teaspoon of cumin and stir until everything is seasoned evenly.
Stir in 2 cans (14 oz each) of crushed or stewed tomatoes and 1 can of tomato sauce, then add 6 cloves of minced garlic. Stir to combine ingredients, then bring to a boil and let cook for a few minutes.
Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pot, and simmer for about an hour. Stir periodically.
If the chili is too watery, you can thicken it with a slurry of 2 tablespoons of cool water to 1 tablespoon of corn starch. Mix it up to get any lumps out, then stir into the chili, turning the heat up to medium-high to get a good boil going. Keep stirring for about a minute so the starchiness will cook away and the chili won’t stick to the pot.
And if you want to add some tiger meat, so be it.
