Outdoors: Promo gone wild for ‘hottest fishing company in the world’

If the first couple months of 2021 were steak dinners, they’d have been sent back to the kitchen and we wouldn’t pay our check or ever eat at that restaurant again.
But not everything has been bad thanks to fishing, and lately, everything from largemouth bass to blue catfish have been rewarding anglers in both numbers and sizes of fish caught.
In the past two weeks, eight bass weighing more than 13 pounds were caught in Texas, with all but two coming from O.H. Ivie Reservoir near Brownwood.
Longtime Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor Josh Sears seems to know just about everybody in the outdoor world, and sure enough, he’s friends with the guys who recently stirred up that news cycle.
Casey Sobczac and ten others got together for a promotional event for 6th Sense Fishing at Ivie, and what resulted went beyond a marketing strategist’s wildest dreams.
Sobczac, who’s the company president, got his pro-staff team on the lake, and after the day was over, they had caught three ShareLunkers weighing in excess of 13 pounds, and broke lake records four times counting largemouth and smallmouth bass.
If you don’t own stock in the company already, now’s a good time to buy, as they naturally caught all their fish using 6th Sense Divine Swimbaits.
Sobczac says he caught his 14.2-pound largemouth over deep bushes in 25 feet of water, and his partner, Zach Kinart, caught a lake record 7.47-pound smallmouth at nearly the same time. Another longtime friend of Sears, 6th Sense marketing manager Brett Cannon, had told Sobczac about the spot after he had caught a 14.4-pounder there earlier.
Sears and Sobczac were teammates on the SFA collegiate bass team, and spent a lot of time fishing Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend while in college. Sears said that after each tourney, Sobczac would go home and work on crafting lures for the next one. “His dedication and passion were mesmerizing back then,” said Sears. “It’s only fitting that now he’s the owner of the hottest fishing company in the world.”
Can fish run?
If you shook a Magic 8 Ball and asked if the white bass are running in Central Texas, it’d be lying if it said no.
Numerous reports flooded in on Friday and Saturday from anglers who caught easy limits from the North and South Bosque rivers. Best baits to use are always the ones that fish feed on naturally, but if you don’t have a way to catch ghost minnows, your store-bought variety will work, too.
Other top baits include small spinnerbaits, crankbaits, tied flies, jigs with twist-tails, and anything that resembles a minnow. Lake Waco has a significant population of hybrid-striped bass, and undersized hybrids are hard to distinguish from white bass without knowing what to look for. When you’re removing the hook, take a look inside the fish’s mouth and count the tooth patches. Whites have one tooth patch, and hybrids have two.
Fish tourney
The Fish On Texas Waco River Shootout Part 3 will be a little different than what most people are accustomed to when it comes to fishing tournaments. The catfish tourney will run from 2 p.m. through 11 that night, and it’s limited to bank-fishing only.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. at Brazos Park East, and entry cost is $25 per person or $60 for a 2-person team. There’s also a $10 junior division and optional $15 big fish pot. There’s a 3-rod limit per adult and 2 rods are allowed for juniors, but additional allowances can be purchased.
Tournament waters will run from the Lake Waco spillway through town and end at the Loop 340 bridge. All state fishing regulations will be followed, and fishing is restricted to competitors for the 24-hour period prior to the tournament.
For more tourney rules and information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Stormy weather
March is one of those months that could have Central Texans in flip-flops or snow boots. It’s also the beginning of severe weather season, and one thing on my list this weekend is to check the storm shelter for supplies and to run out any spiders, bugs, or any other unwanted critters that I don’t want to share space with during an emergency.
There’s an old joke about how quickly Texas weather can change, but it’s not funny when you find yourself caught in a sudden storm. Over the years, I’ve had my share of close calls, and a couple of times, I beached the boat and headed to shelter to ride out the worst lashings of a thunderstorm.
These days, though, there’s no excuse for getting caught unaware. If you carry a smartphone, you can download a free weather app from one of the local television stations that’ll send you an alert if there’s anything brewing, and if you’re a little more old school, you can have somebody call you on the Jitterbug if you need to vamoose off the water.
My old buddy David Donaldson used to tell one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard about a time he was running his motor at full-blast during a downpour, bailing water and saying prayers. Once he got home, his bucket of fish overflowed and they swam off. He found fish in his bushes, in the back yard, and even down at a neighbor’s house.
As funny as it was to hear him tell it, the story could’ve easily turned tragic. Make sure to keep an eye on the sky and have some high-tech backup just in case, because the weather will likely get dangerous at times this spring.