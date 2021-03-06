Outdoors: Promo gone wild for ‘hottest fishing company in the world’

Fish tourney

The Fish On Texas Waco River Shootout Part 3 will be a little different than what most people are accustomed to when it comes to fishing tournaments. The catfish tourney will run from 2 p.m. through 11 that night, and it’s limited to bank-fishing only.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. at Brazos Park East, and entry cost is $25 per person or $60 for a 2-person team. There’s also a $10 junior division and optional $15 big fish pot. There’s a 3-rod limit per adult and 2 rods are allowed for juniors, but additional allowances can be purchased.

Tournament waters will run from the Lake Waco spillway through town and end at the Loop 340 bridge. All state fishing regulations will be followed, and fishing is restricted to competitors for the 24-hour period prior to the tournament.

For more tourney rules and information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Stormy weather

March is one of those months that could have Central Texans in flip-flops or snow boots. It’s also the beginning of severe weather season, and one thing on my list this weekend is to check the storm shelter for supplies and to run out any spiders, bugs, or any other unwanted critters that I don’t want to share space with during an emergency.