There are lots of useful things in the world that aren't a bit dangerous until somebody tries to pick them up. Whether it's a criminal grabbing a gun, a drunk fumbling for the car keys, or a dude looking at his phone while he steps in front of a bus, everyday things can become deadly. The art of leaving things alone can make the difference between a good day and a bad one.

For whatever reasons, reptiles strike a nerve in a lot of people, and when those people encounter a snake, the jolt of fear they feel can cause them to do unwise things. There's a lot of false information that has made its way into our culture about snakes, and too many times during human/snake encounters, one or both parties ends up hurt – and almost every time, it's the person's fault for not just leaving things alone.

As springtime weather sets in, both people and snakes will be moving around outdoors, and encounters will be on the rise. But seeing a snake doesn't necessarily mean you have to do anything about it except look and walk on your way. Most snakes you'll encounter in Central Texas are non-venomous species, and all the snakes around here help to control rodents, bugs, and other unwanted pests.

But there are some venomous snakes in our area, and experts say that if you encounter one, the wisest thing to do is call an experienced handler for help. There are a lot of relocators in Central Texas, and most police departments have their numbers.

Brian Boyd, whose wildlife photographs are in the "world class" category, spends his retirement days in the outdoors with cameras in tow, and through the years, he's seen more than his share of snakes, including plenty of rattlesnakes. "I have seen snakes in every month of the year in Waco," Boyd said. "Once the temperature hits 75 on up, you'd better start looking."

Boyd has located 14 rattlesnake dens in the area, most of which are not publicly accessible, and says whenever he's around those areas, he doesn't look straight ahead – he looks down. "I’ve been hiking with other people, and on a few occasions, as we were walking along and talking and not paying much attention to the road in front of us, I had to push the person to the side because he would've stepped on a rattler."

Boyd says that each time he goes to the dens, he swears he won't return, but the lure of excitement keeps him going back. "It's really creepy," he said. "There are snakes everywhere – moving around by your feet in and out of the dens."

Some of the dens are elevated, and he's literally come face to face with rattlesnakes. "The first time I located a particular six-foot high den, I found myself eye to eye with a huge rattler," Boyd said. "It looked like a dinosaur. Biggest one I've ever seen."

Most of the snakes he encounters have never had contact with humans since they're in such remote areas, and they don't have a fear reaction when they see him. "All they do is hang out in the sun and eat rats. They never get far from the dens," he said.

But snakes can be found just about anywhere, including lakeside restrooms, picnic tables, and other facilities, as well as in town. Plenty of these slithering critters live in garages, gardens, leaf piles, and other places in neighborhoods across the city. Snake expert Jon Farris says that while encountering a snake can be surprising or shocking, it doesn't have to be a bad experience – for you or for the snake. Here's his advice if you see a snake:

1. Stop. Slowly back away. They’re not going to come after you.

2. Snap a picture. Send to snake identification groups on Facebook. (Central Texas Snake ID)

3. Keep in mind the vast majority of snakes in our area are harmless. Learn to ID the 5 venomous snakes in our area and the rest are safe.

4. The venomous snakes are western diamondback rattlesnakes, broadband copperheads, northern cottonmouths, massasauga rattlesnakes and coral snakes.

Of those five, coral snakes are very shy and reclusive. They will only bite if stepped on or handled. Massasauga’s are extremely rare but we do have a small population. Northern cottonmouths seem to be the most common around the Bosque River and most ID’s of them are actually watersnakes which are harmless.

Farris says that a spray from a water hose will usually get snakes to move on – venomous or not. Also, snakes are typically solitary creatures and seeing one in your driveway doesn't mean there are others around. A little water spray will let them know there are better places to spend their time.

Common sense tells us to never put our hands, feet, or other body parts into places we can't see, and keeping a watchful eye out will help minimize any unwanted contact with snakes, spiders, and other potentially dangerous species.

It’s dove season again

Opening day of the 2023-2024 dove season just happens to land on a Friday this year, and for North Zone hunters, the season will run from Sept. 1 – Nov. 12 for the first split, then pick up again on Dec. 15 and continue through New Year's Eve. The Central Zone, which includes most counties in our area, runs from Sept. 1 – Oct. 29 and Dec. 15 – Jan. 14. Hunters in the South Zone get a delayed opening on Sept. 14, with the first split closing on Oct. 29, followed by the second round opening on Dec. 15 and continuing through Jan. 21. Mark your calendars and check your zone maps.

Fishing for bragging rights

Fish On Texas will be hosting its 5th Annual Waco River Shootout Catfish Tournament on April 29 from 3 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., with headquarters at Brazos Park East. Tune in to next Sunday's Tribune-Herald Outdoors for details.