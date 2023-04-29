Central Texans got more adrenaline than rainfall last week thanks to severe weather outbreaks, and while I appreciate the precipitation that fell, it wasn't nearly enough to move Lake Waco's water level close to where it needs to be.

Hopefully, the month of May, which is well-known for severe weather, will be more generous. But severe weather can pop up seemingly out of nowhere, and being weather-aware can keep you safe and ahead of the storm – especially if you're on the lake.

I've raced storms back to the boat ramp a few times, and although I got battered by hailstones once and watched the blinding blue flash of lightning crashing into a utility pole another time, I got lucky and got out safely. I've heard tales of anglers who were too far away from the dock to get back after suddenly knowing a thunderstorm was approaching, so they rode out the weather under a bridge.

These days, if you have a smartphone, there's no need to ever be surprised by bad weather. Every local television station has a weather app that's free and provides not only live radar feeds, but will even send alerts to your phone if a watch or warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

If May doesn't come through for us rainfall-wise, then Central Texans will likely see tighter water usage restrictions as we go into summer. Despite recent rains, Lake Waco still sits 11 feet below normal level, and the dry, hot, evil breath of Texas summer is right around the corner.

The most wonderful time of the year

Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says this is his favorite time of year to catch striped bass. "It's topwater season on Whitney," he said, "and the shad spawn is on."

The stripers already spawned and are very hungry, Yadon says, and they're taking advantage of the shad spawn by prowling wind-blown shorelines to feast on their favorite forage. "Target wind-blown shorelines early and late, throwing Pencil Poppers, Zara Spooks, Chug Bugs, and other topwater popping lures," he said.

When most anglers see a topwater feeding frenzy taking place, adrenaline overtakes common sense, but Yadon urges a stealthy approach to the action to avoid spooking the school.

Things are getting right

Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) said the bite is about to be really good for those who know the right areas to target. "If the weather holds the water temperatures up, they'll be moving onto rocky areas like dams and other rip-rap," he said. "They'll also go into heavy timber for the pre-spawn."

When the water temperature holds steady from 70 to 72 degrees for two weeks, they'll spawn, King added.

Let’s talk turkey

Last week, I reported on the TPWD's announcement of 2023-2024 hunting season dates, but if you're itchy for a hunting trip, you don't have to wait for September 1 to roll around. Spring wild turkey season is going on now and continues through May 14 in the North Zone for those with tags left over from the fall season.

It's currently breeding season for Rio Grande turkey, and these normally wary birds will likely be less cautious and aware of hunters.

Something to look forward to

Stay tuned to next Sunday's Tribune-Herald Outdoors for results from Saturday's Fish On Texas Waco River Shootout 5. The bank-only catfish tournament ran from Saturday afternoon through the end of the night, way past my deadline to file.