Outdoors: Rain or shine, time to get ready for dove season

Remember to pay attention to limits and restrictions, and it’s a good idea to leave a wing attached to cleaned birds so a game warden can easily tell that you didn’t shoot a prohibited species.

It’s against the law to use bait to attract migratory game birds, but decoys are allowed. I’ve only used dove decoys a couple of times but I know people who swear by them, and I imagine if I was a dove, I’d likely join the party if I saw a bunch of my friends sitting on a barbed wire fence.

Dove hunting isn’t nearly as serious an endeavor as deer hunting; in fact, for a lot of folks, it’s as much about getting together with friends than it’s about putting birds in the bag. But there’s plenty of competitiveness, too, whether you’re trying to get the first limit or just trying to improve your shot-to-kill ratio.

In a few weeks, I’m planning a Texas surf-and-turf dinner with fresh fried catfish and grilled dove taken on the same day. You gotta have goals in life.

Angling road trip

Clifton High School’s Peyten and Westen Urbanovsky put some miles on their odometer this summer as the brothers represented their school at the Student Angler Federation National Championship bass tournament, held at South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell.