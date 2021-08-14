Outdoors: Rain or shine, time to get ready for dove season

The late, great Butch Henry made a lot of predictions throughout his decadeslong sports radio career, but few came to fruition more often than his annual prediction of rainfall on or around opening day of dove season.
This summer, Central Texans have enjoyed a milder than normal summer, with good amounts of rain accompanying a series of cold fronts, making conditions ripe for a good dove season, whether you set up near sunflowers, grain patches or stock tanks.
With just over two weeks to go before the Sept. 1 season opener, now’s a good time to do some things to prepare for the big day. By the time you read this column, I’ll likely have already bought my license. Early purchase is available at sporting goods counters, bait shops, feed stores and other retail outlets. You can also purchase them by phone or online.
I recommend downloading the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Outdoor Annual app. This will not only show your current license, but also gives you every bit of information you’ll need to legally hunt and fish in Texas. It’s also loaded with a lot of other resources like sunrise and sunset times, fish and game identification pages, tips on tagging, measuring, catch and release, fishing reports, public hunting opportunities (some areas also allow fishing), and plenty more.
Other things that you can do to prep for hunting season include target practice, scouting your hunting grounds to determine numbers of dove and general flight patterns, checking out vests, stools, game bags and other gear, and stocking up on shells.
Remember to pay attention to limits and restrictions, and it’s a good idea to leave a wing attached to cleaned birds so a game warden can easily tell that you didn’t shoot a prohibited species.
It’s against the law to use bait to attract migratory game birds, but decoys are allowed. I’ve only used dove decoys a couple of times but I know people who swear by them, and I imagine if I was a dove, I’d likely join the party if I saw a bunch of my friends sitting on a barbed wire fence.
Dove hunting isn’t nearly as serious an endeavor as deer hunting; in fact, for a lot of folks, it’s as much about getting together with friends than it’s about putting birds in the bag. But there’s plenty of competitiveness, too, whether you’re trying to get the first limit or just trying to improve your shot-to-kill ratio.
In a few weeks, I’m planning a Texas surf-and-turf dinner with fresh fried catfish and grilled dove taken on the same day. You gotta have goals in life.
Angling road trip
Clifton High School’s Peyten and Westen Urbanovsky put some miles on their odometer this summer as the brothers represented their school at the Student Angler Federation National Championship bass tournament, held at South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell.
The duo competed against 400 teams from around the country, as well as some international teams, and finished high enough the first two days to continue into the third round, where they finished just over a pound shy of moving on to the championship round.
Congratulations also go out to Clifton High fishing coach Greg McNew for leading the program to a high level.
Crispy treat
If you’re a dove hunter — or are friends with one — then you’ve probably heard of dove poppers, and if you or your friend can cook, then your mouth probably waters just thinking of biting into one.
Like any food, the quality of the meal goes back to how it was handled and prepared, and if not done right, dove can turn out dry and gamey tasting. I believe in getting freshly killed birds dressed out and in a cooler as soon as possible, and before cooking, I soak the breasts in a brine solution (1 cup of salt per gallon of water) for a couple of hours to seal in moisture.
To prepare the dove for cooking, cut the breasts off the bone and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Then, wrap a piece of meat, along with a half slice of jalapeño and some cream cheese, in a half slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and grill for 3-4 minutes before flipping and continuing to cook until the bacon is crisp.