Outdoors: Reeling (and hunting) in the years

I’ve used that toolbox a lot over the years, and not just for hunting and fishing. Being able to observe a situation and evaluate it effectively has kept me eating fish and game, but it has also kept me out of some trouble, too.

Over the past few decades, there has been a sharp downward trend in the number of people participating in the traditional outdoor sports. Sure, the hike and bike trails are packed with people, and you can cross over the Brazos and see plenty of kayakers paddling along, but with less access to fishing and hunting areas, only the die-hard hunters and anglers, or those whose families own hunting and fishing lands, are continuing those traditions.

I don’t know the answers to turning this trend around, but I do my part in promoting the outdoor sports through this column and recruiting new people (or returners to the sports) in my everyday dealings. Even if you can’t reach ten thousand people, you can do some good in just reaching out to a few, and a fishing trip to the breezy shores of Lake Waco with the neighbors is a lot safer and healthier way to spend time than sitting in a crowded living room together breathing each other’s exhaust.