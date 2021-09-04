Outdoors: Reeling (and hunting) in the years

For most of us, football is a spectator sport and when you’ve got games running non-stop from 11 in the morning until midnight every Saturday, that’s a lot of time to spend on the couch.
Unlike football, where most everybody except Tom Brady hangs up the cleats before they turn 40, the outdoor sports allow folks to actively participate well into old age, which is why going hunting with your grandfather is much more of a thing than snapping on the chin strap with him.
Hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities are traditions built on years of trips with the same group of people. To some, these are as meaningful as holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, and every year when hunting season opens, the sights, sounds, smells and flavors kindle memories of times and people gone by.
I always think back to walking through the Arkansas pine thickets with my grandfather, who grew up during a time when hunting and fishing weren’t sports, but part of everyday life. He and his family and friends depended on their stealth, stalking and shooting skills to bring home meat for their meals, and missed shots could mean growling stomachs.
Pappaw used to take me out to the woods and creek bottoms to teach me about the ways of deer, squirrel and other animals that he spent his life hunting, pointing out scrapes and rubs, collecting shed antlers and showing me how to determine likely traffic patterns so I’d know the best spots to set up a blind.
I’ve used that toolbox a lot over the years, and not just for hunting and fishing. Being able to observe a situation and evaluate it effectively has kept me eating fish and game, but it has also kept me out of some trouble, too.
Over the past few decades, there has been a sharp downward trend in the number of people participating in the traditional outdoor sports. Sure, the hike and bike trails are packed with people, and you can cross over the Brazos and see plenty of kayakers paddling along, but with less access to fishing and hunting areas, only the die-hard hunters and anglers, or those whose families own hunting and fishing lands, are continuing those traditions.
I don’t know the answers to turning this trend around, but I do my part in promoting the outdoor sports through this column and recruiting new people (or returners to the sports) in my everyday dealings. Even if you can’t reach ten thousand people, you can do some good in just reaching out to a few, and a fishing trip to the breezy shores of Lake Waco with the neighbors is a lot safer and healthier way to spend time than sitting in a crowded living room together breathing each other’s exhaust.
Despite sports fans’ superstitions about their team playing better if they’re wearing a lucky hat while watching the game, the reality is that nothing you wear, do, say, eat, drink or think will have any impact on the outcome of the game. But something you can have control over is the kind of day you’ll have going fishing for bass, building a campfire or shooting at doves as they fly over at 60 miles per hour. At least you’ll have a little control.
Enjoy watching your games, but don’t forget to get out and turn from a spectator into a participant once in a while, too.
Dove tips
The sounds are unmistakable. Shotgun pops are rolling through the air as Central Texans get afield to try and knock some doves out of the sky, and reports I’ve gotten indicate a good number of birds are already in the area.
I’ve made a few scouting trips since opening day, but haven’t gone live yet, although I’m planning to hunt during the three-day weekend to see if my shot has magically improved since last year.
If you go, remember to keep safety in mind when it comes to safely handling weapons, hearing protection, avoiding dangerous plants and animals, staying hydrated, and keeping the sun from broiling you. Also remember your manners and pick up spent shells, empty cans and whatever other trash you generate on the hunt and drop the bag in a dumpster or trash can on the way home.