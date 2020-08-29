Outdoors: Remembering Butch Henry

I was going to mention Butch Henry in today’s column anyway.
Every August, back when he was co-hosting the You Make the Call radio program, he’d forecast a break in the summertime drought, saying that opening day of dove season usually ushers in some rain. And most of the time, he was right.
Butch died Thursday morning at his home, surrounded by his family. Just like he’d draw it up.
I knew Butch Henry since I was a kid. He was a mainstay in youth sports when I was growing up, and although I never played for him, I always knew to bring my best game to bear whenever I went up against one of his teams. He earned the name “Coach” – which is what most people knew him by.
By the time I moved back to Central Texas, Butch’s influence had expanded to include co-hosting a daily sports talk radio show, doing play-by-play for Waco ISD sporting events, and running the shot clock for Baylor’s basketball program, among other endeavors. Everybody knew Butch, whether they’d met him or not.
His down-home approach to sports intertwined with his outlook on life – do your best, have a good time, and accept that while you won’t always win, you should never accept a loss as your legacy.
When I started writing this column back in 2001, Butch would include snippets of things I wrote about during his intro segment, and being part of Butch’s afternoon docket helped give me the early exposure and momentum I needed to keep going – and today’s column marks the 19th anniversary since I picked up Earl Golding’s baton and started running with it.
Whether you bought a Christmas tree from him and his brother Jack at the Optimist lot back in the 70’s, watched him coach, listened to his broadcasts, bought a cheeseburger basket or enchilada special after hearing his testimonials, or had the good fortune to spend some personal time with him, you knew you were getting the real deal with Butch. He worked hard, gave a damn, loved his family and community, and was authentic in everything he did.
I’ll miss his voice, and I’ll remember his friendship. The world needs more people like Butch Henry – he did a lot of good for a lot of folks.
Doves and rain
Well, it looks like Butch’s rainfall prediction is spot on for Tuesday’s opening of dove season, with local weather forecasters agreeing with him and placing rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday at 30%.
I look at the prospect of rain as a mixed bag – on one hand, rainfall during late August/early September is something a lot of folks pray for. Shoot, even a cloudy day is welcomed as a blessing. On the other hand, a rainy opening day can scuttle dove flight patterns, turning a reliable hunting spot near a stock tank into a place to skip rocks or maybe catch some fish instead of popping at birds.
Over the past few weeks, doves have gotten on predictable patterns. They feed and take water early in the day – usually flying from grain or sunflower fields to stock tanks before settling in for the heat of the day. Then in the afternoon, they repeat the process.
But with standing water in potholes and ditches, doves aren’t required to fly far from their feeding fields to get that last drink of the day, so the flight patterns that have been established, and that hunters are preparing to exploit, can change overnight.
Food, on the other hand, is a more reliable resource for hunters to plan their hunts around. A morning’s worth of rain won’t change the location of forage, but if there’s water standing in the fields, it’s likely that hunters won’t see as many doves flying from place to place.
That’s when hunters have to be creative. Walking along a tree line or through a field will scare up birds, and if you’ve got some high-spirited dogs that need to get some energy out, they’ll likely keep birds from getting too comfortable on the ground.
Finding a place to hunt is getting harder by the year. Lots of areas that used to be hunting grounds are now suburbs, and some spots that were producing quality hunts last year are now covered with houses, asphalt, privacy fences, and SUV’s.
If you don’t have a spot to hunt, you can purchase the TPWD Annual Public Hunting Permit ($48) and get access to more than a million acres of public and privately-owned lands – a significant number of the public hunting acreage is within an easy drive from Waco. The Public Hunting Permit is an add-on to a valid hunting license, not a substitution for one.
As you prepare for your first hunt, keep in mind that hunting is, by nature, a deadly activity. In fact, the ultimate goal of a hunt is to kill and eat something. Unlike fishing, where you usually have a catch-and-release option, you can’t go back after pulling the trigger. Be responsible, make good shots, and practice safe hunting techniques.
Shady catfish
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) said last week that if you’re looking for catfish, look in the shade. “They’re looking for comfort just like you,” he said. “Look for big trees in the water, willow trees in the water or hanging over it, heavy brush, grass beds, and other shady spots, and if you find some lily pads, by all means fish there.”
King said that while it’s more difficult to fish in these areas, it can yield great results. He fishes a 7 ½-foot Danny King catfish rod with a Zebco 888 reel using a Comal slip float set to between three and six feet, along with a clamp-on weight and a hook baited with, of course, some Danny King’s Suki Gizzard bait. “Then pitch your float up against the shade and watch it go down,” he said. “You might break off a few rigs, but you probably won’t go home empty handed.”
