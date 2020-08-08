Outdoors: Remembering the first catch

I was three years old when I caught my first fish, so the only memories I really have of that day are from the stories I was told about it.
My day started out strong – I caught a fish right away. Dad made sure that I caught the first one in an effort to keep me interested and make me want to catch more. He was successful on both counts – eventually.
The fact is, once I reeled in that little sunfish, my fishing day was over. I had done something so incredible in my 3 year-old mind, by capturing a fish from under the water, that I would spend the rest of the afternoon – and into the night – grasping that fish like death’s cold grip.
By the time we got home way after dark, my mom, who was so angry at my dad that she probably said some things that I could only pick up the meaning of by the tone of her voice, grabbed me in a hug, inspected me for damage, then noticed the dried-out fish that I had in my clutches. She spent the better part of the next hour scrubbing and rinsing my hands so that the amount of fish molecules were only able to be measured in parts per million.
If there had been cell phone technology back in the 60’s, not only would Mom not have worried that we were lying in a ditch somewhere, but we’d likely have a photo of my smiling face holding my first fish.
But Dad wasn’t so lucky, so he had to ride the mule on that decision. However, his success in hooking me on fishing far outlasted the wrath, and I’ve been catching fish and spreading the love of fishing ever since.
The latest “first fish” experience comes to us from friend and former co-worker Mike Goldberg, an avid outdoorsman who spends as much time as possible with his family at his Central Texas ranch.
His nieces Kathryn and Rebecca visited last week from Houston, and of course he took them to the ranch so they could catch their first fish.
“They came in just to go fishing,” Goldberg said. “They had never caught anything before, and they were ecstatic.” The girls caught some bass, crappie, and a lot of bluegill while fishing on their uncle’s place.
Both girls told him they had so much fun they can’t wait to go again. Looks like Mike has brought a couple of new anglers into the club.
Coastal fishing update
Former Central Texan and current Corpus resident Tyler Thorsen (US 94.7 Radio) says that while it’s still impossible to access some areas of the beach due to hurricane-related damage and repair efforts, there’s still plenty of good fishing action to be found.
“Offshore fishing is very good,” he said, adding that Amberjack season has opened. “Things are good at Laguna for trout and reds on live bait and soft plastics. Fish sand pockets in the flats, then go deeper later in the day,” he said.
Aransas Pass has seen the best fishing, including a 53-inch redfish, just off the flats in grassy areas using live shrimp and croakers. Reds and black drum are eating the same things on flats at Baffin Bay.
Vehicles are still prohibited on most beaches, so surf anglers are having to pack their gear from parking lots.
Putting trash where it belongs
Nobody wants to pull up to a boat ramp or walk down to a shoreline and find trash that somebody carelessly left behind, but it’s such a common thing that a lot of people don’t even notice.
But a lot of us do, and other than poaching and wasting fish or game, there’s not much worse to walk up on. Most anglers and boaters routinely carry bags along for their own trash, and many end up collecting somebody else’s litter, too.
Even though the COVID outbreak has smacked Waco’s tourism economy across the mouth, there are still plenty of folks visiting the area, and keeping trash picked up is one way to make a good impression.
Group W Bench Litter Patrol and Waco Parks & Recreation Department are working together to provide trash barrels at Lake Waco’s spillway and the new kayak/canoe launch area, and GWB’s Bruce Huff says arrangements are being made to provide routine pickups so there will be plenty of space for responsibly disposing of trash. Plus, Keep Waco Beautiful is planning to dispatch artists to decorate the cans.
GWB is a 501c3, and donations are tax-deductible. The organization also offers opportunities for those on probation to get credit for their required service hours. More information can be found on the group’s social media pages.
Hungry, hungry stripers
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says that with a few exceptions, fishing has been really good, especially considering that it’s August and the water temperature is in the 80’s.
Most days, he and his customers are heading back to shore before most folks get settled into their workday. “It’s been a weird deal lately,” he said. “The moon is waning, but we’re still feeling the effects of the full moon. You’ve got to get on them first thing while they’re still feeding from the night before or you’ll have to really work for a limit.”
He says the stripers are hungry and schooled up, and he’s catching them in 30 feet of water with bait suspended at around 20 feet. “There’s a strong thermocline at around twenty-five feet,” Yadon said, “and the fish are holding in the colder water below, but when you get your bait in, they’ll run up and smack it.”
The topwater bite isn’t far off, and Yadon says as we get closer to September, the fish will go shallower and shallower before the topwater action kicks in around the middle of next month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!