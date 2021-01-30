Outdoors: Remembrances of fishings past

I'm a believer that, for any species of fish, natural bait works best. Find out what fish normally feed on and either provide it or mimic it with an artificial lure. The best bait I've ever used for spawning white bass is ghost minnows that I netted from the same waters I fished, but I've also had luck with store-bought minnows and a variety of lures, from crankbaits to spinnerbaits to twist-tail jigs to slabs, and more. Fly-fishing is another effective way to catch white bass when they're upstream.

There's a 25-fish per angler per day limit on white bass, and they have to be a minimum of 10 inches to legally be in the bag. Lake Waco is also home to hybrid-striped bass, and juvenile hybrids can be found swimming with schools of whites and can cause anglers trouble if the game warden checks your fish and you have undersized hybrids in the mix.

When you're in the middle of a feeding frenzy and you're catching one fish after another, it can be easy to miss the identifying markers of a hybrid. If you're not sure what's on your hook, check the inside of the fish's mouth. White bass have one tooth patch on the middle of the tongue toward the back of the mouth, and hybrids have two, although they may be located close together. When in doubt, throw it out.