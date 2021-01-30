Outdoors: Remembrances of fishings past

It already looks and feels like March around Central Texas with green grass and 80 degree afternoon temperatures, but as we put the period on the end of the strangest January in my recorded history, we should enjoy the warmth and sunshine while it lasts.
The feel of the air and the smells wafting through it can put me in a different state of mind, and Saturday's bright blue sky, green carpet of grass, and almost hot temperature took me back to the last paddle trip I took with my dad nearly a decade ago.
The white bass spawning run was going strong, as was the Baylor women's basketball team, and our goal for the day was to catch our limit in time to make it home, clean fish, and get Dad to the Ferrell Center in time for the pre-game warm-ups.
The annual spawning run—known to many anglers simply as “the run”—is a rite of spring in Central Texas. It's an event that not only helps keep the lakes full of baby white bass that grow up to keep the cycle going, but it allows anglers to find big numbers of fish concentrated into relatively small areas, making catching them an easier task.
Plus, fishing the run can be just as productive on the bank than from a boat. Find a gravel bar and cast your bait into the drop-off, and chances are good that fish will be moving through. You don't need to chase them with electronics and an outboard all over the lake. There'll be fish in the channels.
I'm a believer that, for any species of fish, natural bait works best. Find out what fish normally feed on and either provide it or mimic it with an artificial lure. The best bait I've ever used for spawning white bass is ghost minnows that I netted from the same waters I fished, but I've also had luck with store-bought minnows and a variety of lures, from crankbaits to spinnerbaits to twist-tail jigs to slabs, and more. Fly-fishing is another effective way to catch white bass when they're upstream.
There's a 25-fish per angler per day limit on white bass, and they have to be a minimum of 10 inches to legally be in the bag. Lake Waco is also home to hybrid-striped bass, and juvenile hybrids can be found swimming with schools of whites and can cause anglers trouble if the game warden checks your fish and you have undersized hybrids in the mix.
When you're in the middle of a feeding frenzy and you're catching one fish after another, it can be easy to miss the identifying markers of a hybrid. If you're not sure what's on your hook, check the inside of the fish's mouth. White bass have one tooth patch on the middle of the tongue toward the back of the mouth, and hybrids have two, although they may be located close together. When in doubt, throw it out.
One of my mom's favorite things was a dogwood in bloom, and it's one of mine, too, mainly because when dogwoods and redbud trees are blooming, the white bass are usually running. So I get to think about both my parents during the run.
Make sure to have a valid Texas freshwater fishing license, and it's wise to download the TPWD Outdoor Annual app so you'll have all the Texas outdoor resources you'll need right there in the palm of your hand.
Blue cat hints
This is also the time of year to catch big catfish from the bank in Texas, and a lot of monster-sized blue cats have been caught in recent weeks in shallow flats and around shorelines. Bring your heavy-duty rods for this action, because Snoopy can't hang with a big blue.
Fresh shad and cut bait are top-producers for blue cats, and if you're fishing Lake Waco, you should be sure to bring along a tape measure to make sure your fish doesn't fall into the length slot that requires you to return it to the water.
Lake Waco is one of the reservoirs in Texas that has a slot limit on blue catfish. Blue cats measuring 30 inches or less - or 45 inches or greater - can be kept, and only one above 45 can be kept per day per angler. Otherwise, you have to turn it back after you've finished making your pictures and videos.
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) offered a tip for catching big cats. "Always fish a little deeper water early in the morning, and when the sun starts to hit a bank, move in shallower," he said. "The shallow water will warm up faster, and the fish will be attracted to those areas that let them warm up their bodies and feed more effectively."
King's punch bait has never failed me in all the times I've used it. He recommends using a wooden spoon to punch the hook into the mixture, then pulling the line up at an angle so the hook catches more of the bait on the way out of the container. He also uses baby wipes to remove the bait's smell from his skin.
King says he'll be in the Waco area this week to meet with some bait distributors and maybe do a little fishing.