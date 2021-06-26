Outdoors: Requiem for a favorite crankbait

I lost my favorite crankbait last week. It had served me well that day, faithfully hooking a half dozen largemouth bass along with a crappie before lodging its treble hooks into a submerged tree that was deeper than I could reach.
It had been my favorite crankbait for almost a year, taking over after my previous favorite crankbait met the same fate in the same area last summer. I'll move on and another bait will come along and prove its value, but it was just the right size and color, and it ran at just the right depth for summertime bass fishing in Texas.
Whichever bait you throw when the summer sun turns its gaze on Texas, you should find some that let you get down to where a lot of them go to spend the heat of the day. Some will still be in shady spots along the shoreline, using structure to shield the sun from their eyes, but a lot of bass and other game species head to deeper, cooler waters where the sun's rays are diffused and the temperature suits their clothes.
If you're fishing live bait and want to see a surface indicator to show when you're getting a bite, using a slip cork is the smart way to go. These allow for a bobber stopper (a string or piece of elastic tied around the line to stop the slip) to let you reel the cork up near the rod tip to allow for easy casting and retrieving. Set your stopper for 10-15 feet and fish dropoffs near shorelines or in creek channels.
Crankbaits should have a lip that's designed for placing the bait around that depth range, and a lot of baits like jigs, spinnerbaits, and soft plastics can be fished at a variety of depths easily.
Another thing to remember about summertime fishing is that fish are cold-blooded, and the warmer water temperatures allow them full speed and mobility. Faster retrieves and exaggerated movements will sometimes get the attention of a bass that's just happy to be down there where it's comfy. Sometimes, you've got to irritate ’em to elicit a strike.
Summer fishing also requires common sense – and sometimes, common sense tells me it's too hot to get out on the lake. When you're on a boat, sunlight not only strikes you from above, but also reflects off the water's surface and back at you. It will drain your energy and cook you faster than when you're sitting in the back yard. Also, remember to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and keep safe and having a good time overall.
Know your limits
As a great internet philosopher once said, "Your chances of being killed by a cow are low, but never zero."
A group of folks in Los Angeles found out how hard the cowboy life can be last week when about 40 cows stepped through a slaughterhous gate and vamoosed down the road.
According to the news reports I saw, at least one LA rancher got knocked on his keester and was helped off the field by a rescue team that included somebody who had to keep pulling up the guy's pants because the cameras were rolling.
I worked as a ranch hand for several years on a place outside of Austin, and learned that cows are not all alike. Some of them still have that throwback gene to the Wild West days, and you can tell by the looks in their eyes that they're not the dull, walking meat slabs that many in the herd are. They're the ones that'd send us scrambling for a fence or ducking behind a tree once in a while.
Knowing what you're good at and admitting what you're not is a rare quality in people these days. If you apply it to your own life, you might not have your butt shown on the national news. That's why I usually call a plumber, electrician, doctor, or other field-related expert when I need something done right the first time.
The same principle should apply when folks encounter snakes or other wildlife that require doing something other than ignoring it and walking away. Thanks to the increased daylight hours of summer, after getting off work, most people have a few hours of daylight to play with, and lots of folks head to the lake, a park, or other outdoor setting to enjoy the bonus time, and human encounters with wildlife spike during this time of year.
Most of the time, just watching and taking a video of something from a distance is ok. It's when people try to fix the situation by killing or running off the animal that the trouble starts. Seeing a snake swim by while you're hanging out at the lake is no big deal. That's one of the places snakes live. Leave them alone and enjoy your day. Most of them in Central Texas are harmless to humans and pets, and knowing how to identify them can keep things smooth.
If you do come across a snake that you're not sure about, take a photo if it's safe to do so, then call a relocator, which can easily be found with a quick Google or social media search. These folks will look at your picture and advise you on what to do next. Nobody needs to be in danger of being bitten or having their scaly heads chopped off. You can know within minutes. Just keep your eye on where the snake or other creature is located in case removal is necessary. If it's a skunk, just leave. Whoever comes to collect it will find it easily enough.
Common sense only works if you have it and if you use it.
Cleaning up the outdoors
Getting outdoors doesn't always involve fishing, shooting, or camping. Sometimes, we get out there to do something good for the outdoor world itself, and a couple of events are coming up this summer to do your part in keeping the Central Texas outdoors gleaming.
Group W. Bench Litter Patrol is hosting a Highway 6 clean-up on Saturday, July 3 from 8:30 a.m. through a little past noon. Headquarters will be at the frontage road by Twin Bridges Park. Gear and equipment will be provided.
Then on July 10 from 9-11 a.m., GWBLP will partner with Keep Waco Beautiful for a Brazos River cleanup. Waco Paddle Company will provide kayaks to aid in mobility. Stay tuned for more information.
GWB founder and president Bruce Huff is handing off the reins to Dave Achterhof, who says that since so few parks and ramps are open due to recent flooding, the parks that are open have been busy – so busy that the trash receptacles maintained by the group are overflowing.
Achterhof is asking anglers and others to help clean up if they see a mess, and call the number on the barrels to give them a heads-up.
The GWBLP's Adopt-a-Highway is the longest stretch of road in Texas, spanning almost six miles. It benefits and works with the McLennan County Probation Department, Don't Mess with Texas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FishOn Texas, Keep Waco Beautiful, and more.
Huff founded the group five years ago, and in that time, untold tons of trash have been collected and properly disposed of, lots of friendships and working relationships have been kindled, and a lot of folks have helped the community.
Great job, Bruce, and congratulations and welcome, Dave.