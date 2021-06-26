Outdoors: Requim for a favorite crankbait

I worked as a ranch hand for several years on a place outside of Austin, and learned that cows are not all alike. Some of them still have that throwback gene to the Wild West days, and you can tell by the looks in their eyes that they're not the dull, walking meat slabs that many in the herd are. They're the ones that'd send us scrambling for a fence or ducking behind a tree once in a while.

Knowing what you're good at and admitting what you're not is a rare quality in people these days. If you apply it to your own life, you might not have your butt shown on the national news. That's why I usually call a plumber, electrician, doctor, or other field-related expert when I need something done right the first time.

The same principle should apply when folks encounter snakes or other wildlife that require doing something other than ignoring it and walking away. Thanks to the increased daylight hours of summer, after getting off work, most people have a few hours of daylight to play with, and lots of folks head to the lake, a park, or other outdoor setting to enjoy the bonus time, and human encounters with wildlife spike during this time of year.