Outdoors: Robust deer population should remain until season's end

What’s bad news for deer is usually good news for hunters, and I recently heard that meat processors were so busy that some were hiring extra help. In one case, the processor wasn’t taking any new business.
Hunters are finding a lot of deer in their sights, and area outdoorsman and wildlife biologist Josh Sears says the season should end as robustly as it began.
Sears texted me from a hunt in Mason County on Saturday morning, and included a photo of some quail that crossed his path — an unusual sight for most hunters in recent years.
He said that our region’s deer are through the peak of the breeding season and into the tertiary stage of the rut. “This is the third level when a few females that missed fertilization will come back into estrus,” he said. Sears added that most bucks are now transitioning back to replenishing themselves after the rut’s high energy demands depleted their bodies over the past two months. “I’m seeing bucks traveling in bachelor groups again,” he said, “rebuilding their health to face the winter.”
Sears also says that the second split of dove season looks promising, with good numbers of birds in the area and plenty of food resources still available.
Another bird on his mind these days is the Greater white-fronted geese, also known as the specklebelly. “They’re in heavy this season, and these slabs are considered to be superior in taste, texture and quality compared to other species,” he said.
“It’s one of the most prized game meats on planet Earth, and it’s rare to have numbers like this in Texas, so go get them while you can,” Sears said. “They’re without a doubt my favorite fast food!”
White-tailed deer season continues through Jan. 3 (North Zone) and Jan. 17 (South Zone), with late seasons running after the general season closes. The Rio Grande Turkey season closes with the general deer season.
Dove season’s second split opened on Friday and runs through Jan. 14 in the Central Zone, and ducks can be hunted through the end of January.
If you, like Sears, are able to find quail, you have through Feb. 28 to hunt, and those geese he referred to can be hunted through Jan. 31 in the East Zone and through Feb. 14 in the West Zone.
Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual for a complete rundown of hunting and fishing regulations and opportunities in Texas.
'Very Special' fishing event canceled
A year ago, Travis Bailey didn’t know whether he’d be able to host his annual party for folks with disabilities, one that has taken place every year for the past three decades. The problem was that the Heart O’ Texas Fairgrounds complex was undergoing renovations, and it was unclear whether the facilities would be available when January 2021 rolled in.
A few months after we spoke, the facilities were the least of the threats to the 34th Annual Fishing Event for Very Special People, and due to the nature of the party, there’s no way it can take place.
I’ve been fortunate to attend a number of the events, and always find myself awed by the way the lines between ability and disability are blurred, and even erased.
Here’s hoping that next year brings better news and we can all get together for trout fishing, singing and dancing, carnival-style games, food and drink, and all the other fun that the day brings.
Maybe Travis can find a way to put together some video from previous years to scratch the itch.
If you are a personal or professional caretaker of a mentally or physically disabled person, check with your local MHMR for resources, information, and support systems to help you in your work.
Volunteering: the gift that keeps on giving
It’s the season of giving, and being generous doesn’t have to involve a lot of money to be worthwhile. In fact, I think people’s time is as valuable as their money, and if you want to put some time into giving to your community, there are plenty of things you can do.
As an outdoorsman, I tend to lean toward volunteer work that involves cleaning up lake shores and riverbanks, and it doesn’t take an organized group of people to make a difference.
Picking up a bag of litter doesn’t seem like much, but if half the people in McLennan County filled a trash bag once a month, it’d make a noticeable difference and improve the area’s overall appearance — a significant economic factor.
When the virus threat subsides, it’s likely that Waco’s popularity as a tourist destination will pick up where it left off. Having a nice place waiting on all those folks will make them happy customers.
I hope everybody has a better Christmas and holiday season than expected. Celebrate smart, strong, and safely so we can press the “reset” button sooner than later.
Recalling a record Lake Waco catch
Here’s how fast time is flying: It was 17 years ago (2003) that Lake Waco’s pool level was raised 7 feet. In a related story, it’s been nearly 13 years since Ricky Culverhouse caught the Lake Waco record largemouth bass, a whopping 13.87-pounder that measured over 2 feet long.
Culverhouse’s bass is, so far, the only entry in the TPWD Toyota ShareLunker program, and back then it was known as the Budweiser ShareLunker program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!