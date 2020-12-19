Outdoors: Robust deer population should remain until season's end

A few months after we spoke, the facilities were the least of the threats to the 34th Annual Fishing Event for Very Special People, and due to the nature of the party, there’s no way it can take place.

I’ve been fortunate to attend a number of the events, and always find myself awed by the way the lines between ability and disability are blurred, and even erased.

Here’s hoping that next year brings better news and we can all get together for trout fishing, singing and dancing, carnival-style games, food and drink, and all the other fun that the day brings.

Maybe Travis can find a way to put together some video from previous years to scratch the itch.

If you are a personal or professional caretaker of a mentally or physically disabled person, check with your local MHMR for resources, information, and support systems to help you in your work.

Volunteering: the gift that keeps on giving

It’s the season of giving, and being generous doesn’t have to involve a lot of money to be worthwhile. In fact, I think people’s time is as valuable as their money, and if you want to put some time into giving to your community, there are plenty of things you can do.