Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken

Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it's likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it's for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.

The ugly side of competition is cheating, and if you watched the news last week, you likely saw a story about some competitive anglers on Lake Erie who were caught cheating by stuffing their catch with lead fishing weights and slices of other fish down into the stomachs of the fish they were weighing in for the tournament.

We've all probably cheated at something or other over the years. When I played golf with my friend Donny, if he was ahead after the first nine holes, I'd bust out the Southern Comfort and give myself a little edge. But there's a difference between "white lies" cheating and serious cheating.

People who cheat at things like academics, finances, politics, business, committed relationships and other meaningful, high-stakes endeavors are flat out unethical. When lives and livelihoods are on the line, if you're not good enough to outdo your competitors, find something else that you're good at.

Anglers are notorious for stretching the truth, but you can't stretch a fish by stuffing its belly. There are plenty of other ways that fishermen try to cheat, which is why every tournament – even local ones with small payouts – have rules and regulations regarding things like restrictions on pre-fishing tournament waters. Usually, the off-limits period is 24 hours prior to the start of the tourney, and organizers routinely patrol tournament sites to make sure nobody is breaking the rules.

The fallout from the recent fishing scandal probably won't affect many people, but I'd imagine that every weigh-in will involve squeezing fish bellies and maybe even metal detectors will become standard equipment. What a shame.

Cooler weather brings feathered friends

While it doesn't feel like fall here in Central Texas, believe it or not, fall weather is staging up to our north, with freeze warnings across the Midwest and even some afternoon temperatures in the 40s in the Texas Panhandle.

That means that migratory birds like dove and geese are already on the move southward toward our little neck of the world, and as we start to feel the nip in the air from cold fronts pushing through, dove hunters will be finding a lot more to shoot at soon.

Keep a lookout

Coryell County law enforcement officials continue their hunt for an inmate who remains on the run after escaping from a supervised work crew on Sept. 26. Sheriff Scott Williams said that an extensive search continues with the cooperation of a number of agencies and numerous resources are being utilized to recapture Brandon Hogan, who was serving time for a number of crimes, including violent ones.

Williams specifically asked hunters and ranchers to check their game cameras for signs that the fugitive might be in the area, and to call 9-1-1 if you encounter him.

Pray for rain

Central Texas is 20 inches behind in rainfall over the past year, and with only slight chances of rain in the forecast, along with warmer than seasonal temperatures, lake and stream levels are certain to continue dropping.

Lake Waco is currently nearly 11 feet low, and is only 59 percent full. Even if you're a "glass is half full" type of person, things don't look good. If you pray, pray for rain. If you don't pray, still pray for rain — what could it hurt?

Deer and drought

We're less than a month away from the opening of the general deer season in Texas, and despite the harsh climate factors, there are still plenty of white-tailed deer carrying on the best they can. You may not find the quality of antlers or body size that you would in non-drought years, but they'll be just as tasty on the plate.

Check the TPWD website or Outdoor Annual for more information on deer hunting in Texas.