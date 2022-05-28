Outdoors: Saltwater fishing is right for the season

Memorial Day in America is both a time of somber remembrance of those who died serving our country, and also the startup to summer. This weekend, folks all over the country will try to find a balance between those two, and to me, there’s no better place to spend this weekend than at the beach.

Standing on the edge of the continent looking out to sea will put things into perspective, and the fishing and fresh seafood, along with overall beach recreation, make this a great time to be at the salty shore.

Whether you’re a seasoned freshwater angler or just occasionally wet your line, saltwater fishing will put your skills to the test. Knowing where to fish can be a huge challenge in itself. There are plenty of options, including offshore, surf, channels, bays, cuts, flats, jetties, piers, and more, and each of those areas include factors that need to be considered when deciding where to cast.

Texas coastal waters are teeming with aggressive, tasty fish, and if you’re setting out to catch some on your own, you can usually get some reliable advice from local bait shops on where to go, what to use, and how to fish. I typically use a cast net to catch my own bait, but always go by a bait shop to get a dozen mullet or shrimp just to bolster my supply and get some pointers.

Most of the freshwater gear in your garage will do the job on the coast, but I’d advise leaving the ultralights at home, because a lot of what you’ll catch would destroy those little reels. Besides, your heavier gear will sometimes seem like an ultralight if you hook into a bull red or a bull shark. Plus, when you get back home, you’ll need to thoroughly clean your reels of salt and sand. Saltwater will also prematurely age your fishing line, so check the integrity so you don’t break off a big one when you get back on your home waters.

Surf fishing will probably be a little trickier this weekend with the big crowds expected along Texas’ beaches, but if you get a clear area, make your way out to the third gut to cast further out. Guts are the channels that run parallel to the shore, and they’re sort of like fish highways. The first two aren’t normally populated with many schools, so getting your bait out further is the key to catching. Some people use drones or kayaks to take their bait to the hot zone, but you can hoof it out there if those aren’t available. Be sure to shuffle your feet instead of walking so you don’t step on a sting ray.

One of my favorite things about saltwater fishing is that you never know what you might have on the other end of the line. We know more about the surface of Mars than we do about our own planet’s oceans. You might just hook into something that’s never been seen before.

Another favorite thing is eating freshly-caught seafood, and even if you don’t want to cook your catch yourself, a number of locally-owned coastal restaurants will cook your fish for you.