Outdoors: Seeing the world through other's eyes

I asked what he meant, and he said that in New York, there's always noise – something or somebody is constantly making noise, adding that even at 3 a.m., there's lots of traffic with car horns honking. In his whole 20 years, he had never heard the wind blow through the trees. He had never heard quietness.

A little while later, their fascination with listening to nothing faded, and they were ready to catch some fish. I went through a quick explanation of the gear, tackle, and bait, and told them what to do when they got a bite, and they were all on board – except for the smell of the bait, so I did what a good party host does and baited their hooks for them.

Within a couple of minutes, Mike and Toni each had a catfish reeled in, and if it had happened today instead of in 1987, their photos would've been instantaneously blasted across their social media pages for all their friends and family back in NYC to stare at in amazement.

But it was 1987 and I probably didn't even have my instamatic with me, because back then, photos were mostly for vacations and holidays. Fishing pictures usually got taken after getting home, and it might be another few months before the film got developed. That's for you kids out there, and also for the folks who have gotten so used to technology that you've forgotten how things used to be.