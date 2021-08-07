Outdoors: Seeing the world through other's eyes

Most of us take the good things in life for granted. Whether it's our health, family, friendships, or even things like the beautiful Central Texas outdoors, we can forget to appreciate them until things change – or until we see them appreciated through someone else's eyes.
If you enjoy spending time outdoors, it's hard to beat living in Central Texas. Yeah, August can be brutally hot, but doing your fishing, biking, golfing, etc. early or late in the day will let you get your itches scratched without facing the blast furnace of the midday hours.
With the exception of a handful of days each year because of severe weather, our area is an ideal place for outdoor recreation. I know a number of places to go where I'll almost be guaranteed to catch some fish, and while that level of reliability is a good thing, it can also cause me to forget to appreciate how good I've got it when I catch a mess for dinner. I take it for granted.
When I was younger, my boss told me his nephew was coming to visit from New York City with his girlfriend, and asked if I could spend an afternoon taking them fishing since neither had ever fished before. Of course I agreed and one day we drove out to a nearby cattle ranch where I had worked and we set up at one of the stock tanks that I knew was loaded with big catfish.
I was about to give them a quick intro on what to do, but before I could say anything, I noticed both of their faces had expressions of disbelief. I asked if everything was ok, and the guy, Mike, said, "I've never heard anything like this before. There's nothing."
I asked what he meant, and he said that in New York, there's always noise – something or somebody is constantly making noise, adding that even at 3 a.m., there's lots of traffic with car horns honking. In his whole 20 years, he had never heard the wind blow through the trees. He had never heard quietness.
A little while later, their fascination with listening to nothing faded, and they were ready to catch some fish. I went through a quick explanation of the gear, tackle, and bait, and told them what to do when they got a bite, and they were all on board – except for the smell of the bait, so I did what a good party host does and baited their hooks for them.
Within a couple of minutes, Mike and Toni each had a catfish reeled in, and if it had happened today instead of in 1987, their photos would've been instantaneously blasted across their social media pages for all their friends and family back in NYC to stare at in amazement.
But it was 1987 and I probably didn't even have my instamatic with me, because back then, photos were mostly for vacations and holidays. Fishing pictures usually got taken after getting home, and it might be another few months before the film got developed. That's for you kids out there, and also for the folks who have gotten so used to technology that you've forgotten how things used to be.
Anyway, the trip was a success, and the highlight for me was when the cows all came in for a drink of water and dip in the pond. I don't think either of them had ever climbed a tree before, but it looked like I was about to see two New Yorkers escaping a cattle "stampede" by skittering up an oak tree. Just imagine if I'd had a smartphone. Guaranteed twenty-five grand on AFV.
After that trip, I made it a point to look at things from different perspectives – through fresh eyes. I got to do that all over again when our daughter Haley came along and we watched her figuring out the world, and that outlook has served me well.
I don't know what became of Mike and Toni – never saw or heard from them again. I wonder if they remember catching catfish on a genuine Texas cattle ranch with a guy who used to work there as a cowboy. Either way, I'm grateful for their brief splash into my Central Texas world.
Thermo what?
Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says this is the time of year when he has to work a little harder to earn his pay.
On a typical work day, he gets on the lake around 3 a.m. to catch bait for the day’s trip, and when July and August come along, the water near the surface heats up, while the deeper water stays cooler and more dense. This is called stratification, and something called the thermocline is an important thing for anglers to know about.
The thermocline is the zone of water between the warmer surface layer and the cold, oxygen-poor layer found below, and if you're dropping a live bait down below the thermocline, you won't be fishing with live bait for long because it'll die from lack of oxygen.
This zone is easy to see on most graphs, and knowing where it is can be the difference between catching fish and just killing bait. These days, Yadon says that big striped bass are hanging out below the thermocline to stay in the cool water they prefer, occasionally swimming out into the warmer, oxygen-rich water to feed and refresh themselves before heading back down.
The trick, he says, is to be in the right place when they emerge. "In a few weeks, they'll go back to a more predictable pattern," Yadon said, "but for now, you have to keep looking, keep moving, and keep getting lucky."
He's also finding good surface-schooling activity, with huge schools of sand bass mixed in with small stripers chasing balls of shad toward the surface and roiling the water with their feeding frenzies, but Yadon says almost every striper you catch in that setting will be undersized.
A good thing to know when you're fishing at Whitney, Waco, and other lakes with striped and hybrid bass populations is how to distinguish between a small hybrid or striper and a keeper-sized sand bass. A quick visit to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website will give you all the information you need to identify what you've caught. They have different size and bag limits than sandies, and the fine for keeping too many undersized stripers is definitely not something you want to spend your money on.
License to kill, er, hunt
Dove season is so close I can almost taste the bacon-wrapped, jalapeno-stuffed, grilled breasts, and to make it seem more real, TPWD is opening up early sales of the 2021-2022 annual hunting and fishing licenses a week from today (8/15).
The most economical option, even if you don't fill out all the tags, is the Super Combo License, which includes all the hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and A