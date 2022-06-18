Outdoors: Shallow lakes are as unpleasant as shallow people

Kinky Friedman once said, "Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love will make him wag his tail." In that same vein, the finest boat in town won't do you any good if there's not enough water in the lake to launch it.

Central Texas lakes and streams are severely low, and with hopes evaporating for rain or cooling temperatures, they'll continue to drop as we head into what's historically the dry season in our state.

Lake Waco Corps of Engineers lake manager Mike Champagne said he's having to implement facility closures for safety reasons. "Water levels are about six feet low now, a foot away from our former lake level before the pool rise," he said. "Currently, we're closing Airport Beach and the boat ramp, as well as the Airport Park boat ramp due to the low water conditions. We tested the depth and it is too low for most boat trailers to launch without going past the concrete ramp."

"The Airport Beach designated swimming area is completely out of the water," said Champagne, "and if we don't get any rain for relief, we will have to look at closing other boat ramps and facilities around the lake."

All designated swimming areas at Stillhouse Hollow and Lake Belton are also closed, according to the Corps of Engineers.

Waco is currently nearly 10 inches below normal on rainfall for the year.

Down at the shore

A lot of Central Texans are heading to the beach for summer vacation, and if you go, you should take your fishing gear along. Former Centex broadcaster and current beach resident Tyler Thorsen says even though the water is low in the bays right now, trout and redfish are still good bets.

"Reds are skinny early on soft play plastics sight casting in the flats with down south lures in two feet of water," said Thorsen. "Trout are in deeper pockets of sand and grass on the same lures, and slot-sized black drum are roaming in skinnier water in schools. Sight cast to them with dead shrimp or fishbites."

With the wind dying down, Thorsen says the surf is a great spot for catching sharks now, but adds that the water is dirty from the third bar back to shore. "There's not much bait, but expect the surf trout to be there on topwaters and soft plastics if you can find green water to the beach."

Lower winds also translate to improved offshore fishing, and Thorsen says it should be great for snapper fishing, as the seas are running at three feet.

Reports from Port Aransas indicate bull reds and jack Crevalle are good at the jetties on spoons. Be prepared to lose baits and fish in the rocks.

On June 3, Braden Sherron was spearfishing off the coast of Port Aransas when he caught a Cubera snapper that weighed a whopping 137-pounds. If that weight is verified, he'll have the new world record for that species.

Avoiding the heat

The blast furnace we call Texas Summer can throw a monkey wrench into fishing plans. When you're on the water, you're getting hit by the sun's rays coming down from above as well as those reflecting back up off the water.

There are ways to scratch your fishing itch, though, and the best way to avoid the heat of the day is to fish in low light conditions. Early mornings, late afternoons, and overnights are good times to get your line wet.

Plus, during those times, fish are more likely to be in shallower water since they look for comfort from the sun as well. Fish don't have eyelids and can't squint, so if you're fishing in the daylight, it's smart to target shady overhangs in the water, as well as submerged structures that provide some protection from the sun. Timber, rocks, and other underwater features are good places to cast.