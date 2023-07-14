People are composed of 70% water, and the earth is covered by 70% water. In school, it takes a 70% to pass a test or a class. Lake Waco isn’t measuring up.

A month ago, our local lake would’ve been that slacker kid in class who was squeaking by with a 71, thanks to some well-timed and placed springtime rains, but today, the yearslong trend of dryness has the lake’s water level back below the passing mark.

Granted, we’re not as bad off as we were six months ago, when Lake Waco was only 56% full, but as we head into the hottest and driest time of the year for Central Texas, unless Mother Nature intervenes with some tropical systems moving inland, we could see a devastating stretch of time ahead.

With a forecasted two-week stretch of 100-plus degree temperatures staring menacingly at us with no significant hopes of rain, not only will area lake levels continue to drop, but being outdoors during the heat of the day will be a risky thing. Spending time on the lake is a summertime staple, but to enjoy a day on the water requires some smarts.

Back when I had summers off, I’d either hit the water around sunrise or sunset, when the sun’s angles were low. I’d typically fish during the morning hours and head home, clean my catch, and snooze through the heat of the day. Then, around dusk, I’d launch the boat and spend evenings on the water when the sun was across the world scorching Russia.

When you’re on a boat in the middle of a Texas summer day, not only is the heat a factor, but the sunlight blasts you from both above and as it reflects back off the water’s surface. To stay safe, take all the protections you can. Keep hydrated (and sorry, but beer doesn’t hydrate, plus a BWI carries the same weight as a DWI), wear protective clothing and sunblock, stay wet to keep your body temperature from red-lining, and monitor yourself so you’ll know when it’s time to go back to some air-conditioning.

Keep some healthy snacks on board – a cooler containing plenty of fruit and some pre-made sandwiches is a good idea. If you’ve never had frozen grapes on a hot day at the lake, then you’re missing something. They’re not the consistency of ice cubes – but more like popsicles. They’ll cool you down from the inside and help hydrate you at the same time.

There’s nothing we can do about the Texas summer heat other than pray or scream at the sun, neither of which historically have proven to work well. But we can do something about how we deal with the harsh blast-furnace. Keep yourselves safe out there so you can go back and do it again next weekend.

An alluring story

I was 7 years old when I caught my first fish on a lure. My dad decided I was old enough to switch from live bait to artificial, and he gave me a few lessons on the drive to the ranch near Mexia about techniques on how to make a piece of soft plastic imitate a living creature in distress.

We got to the place and baited up, and he let me have the prime spot near an old barbed wire fence that crossed the stock tank where the feeder stream opened up into the main body.

I cast my grape-colored plastic worm across the channel, let it settle to the bottom, then started my retrieve, bouncing the bait and taking up slack. After a few casts, I started thinking about the dozen minnows we’d brought along for backup, and halfway through the fourth cycle, I said, “Dad, this isn’t...” – before I could say the word “working,” I felt a double-tap. I set the hook, and fought in a 3-pound bass.

I don’t remember the first fish I ever caught, but I remember the first one I caught on an artificial lure, and after that, you couldn’t keep me from going back for more. We fished that tank for almost another decade, and I learned almost all my fishing, hunting, and camping skills at that ranch.

Unlike a lot of things, the outdoor sports can be enjoyed from childhood through old age. Learn them and teach them to others.

A mystery solved

I once caught a crappie from a lake that had never been stocked with them. Was it a miracle? Nope. It was nature finding a way.

Ducks and wading birds prowl shorelines of lakes, streams and ponds for food. They eat small fish, crustaceans, insects, and sometimes they’ll come across a fish bed full of eggs.

When that happens, most of the eggs are digested, but sometimes, some of the eggs are pooped out in a still-viable condition in a completely different water body. When they hatch, and if the fry survive, a population can take hold.