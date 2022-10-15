Outdoors: Snake in the grass is your friend (probably)

The more you understand about something, the less you fear it. Sure, some things can be dangerous no matter how much you understand them, like electricity or guns for example, but knowing the nature of things typically turns abject fear into healthy respect.

Brandon Forrest, along with Fallon Redding and Landi Hill, founded Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services on Facebook back in 2013 to share their outdoor activities and the plant and animal life they encountered while on their outings.

Then, they noticed that the people following their page started asking more and more questions about animal identification and removal. "It was mostly about the scaly critters," Forrest said. "So we decided we would advertise that we offered a free service in which we'd come and relocate the animals. It was really nice, because coming to save an animal presented us with an opportunity to educate people about these animals and their roles in the ecosystem."

The group's first presentation was through a Fish On Texas event. "Andre Bravo and Ray Castillo invited us to bring out some animals for one of their Family Fun Days," he said. "It was an awesome experience for everyone involved, ourselves included. We quickly realized that people were willing to learn. Most people had never been given the opportunity to interact with animals like we do."

Not everybody was keen on being around snakes, though, saying some were vocal in their disdain for anything with scales. "But the children in the crowd were eager to learn all they could about these unique animals, and they brought some skeptics across the line to at least give it a listen," he said.

These days, the group offers programs for birthday parties and special events. "We book theaters and other events to share our passion and knowledge for these animals, both domestic and exotic," said Forrest, "and recently, we have done shows for the Copperas Cove Theater and Beltonian Theatre. They were both amazing hosts and we had incredible turnouts."

Forrest says the whole experience has been gratifying — not only rescuing snakes and other creatures that would likely be killed, but also seeing the change in people's attitudes even toward inherently dangerous ones. "The most enjoyable feeling is when people come to us and thank us for changing their view on snakes or other animals," he said, adding that the best part is seeing the huge smiles on kids' faces when they get to see snakes up close.

With understanding comes compassion, and Forrest says that's the key focus of his group. "We always hear 'What kind of world are we leaving for our children?' But we also need to think about the kind of children are we leaving for this world."

Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services works with law enforcement to coordinate on rescues and removals, including the Coryell County Sheriff's office and Copperas Cove and Gatesville police departments. If you have an animal you need removed, no matter where you are, calling a local law enforcement office will likely yield a few names and numbers of folks who will come out and safely get rid of your worry.

Snakes and other reptiles will, if the weather ever does turn cold again, look for warm places to set up, including garages, chicken coops, underneath houses and other places where they'll be relatively warm. Trying to kill a snake not only puts the animal at risk, but can also result in painful injuries to the person trying to dispatch the critter. Call and leave it to the experts.

Fishing, barbecue and fun

Lake Waco's Twin Bridges Park will be the site of this year's Del Follis Texas Farm Bureau Family Fun Day on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fishing, fun, barbeque, music, a bounce house for kids and more await guests — and it's all free of charge. Food will be served around 11:30. Fish On Texas and Sonic are supporting sponsors, and there'll be a limited number of fishing poles available for kids who want to try out the sport.

For more information, call 254-495-2430.

Trash talking

Want to do something good for the community? Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a trash pickup party on Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. along its dedicated stretch of highway on the other side of the Twin Bridges as you're heading to Speegleville.

Headquarters will be at the old Speegleville Store (5138 N. Highway 6) and picking supplies and vests will be distributed there, along with discussions about objectives and safety protocols. After the pick, lunch will be provided by Papa John's Pizza.

If you have community service hours to fulfill, GWBLP has the paperwork on hand to help you achieve your goals. For more information, visit their social media pages.