Outdoors: Snowy weather shouldn't halt outdoor enjoyment

You won’t likely see any snakes slithering in the snow for the next couple of days, but no matter if they’re covered with feathers, fur, fins or skin, area fish and wildlife will be continuing about their usual business while we’re all sliding around and throwing snowballs at each other.
Snowy weather doesn’t mean everything stops in the natural world. A sheet of ice or a blanket of snow might shut down a city or cause people to crash into each other on the road, but it’s just another day to a deer, catfish, eagle and snake.
Most reptiles in Central Texas have been fairly active in recent weeks. We’ve enjoyed a run of warm days and mild overnights, which makes cold-blooded critters come out to warm up, move around, and maybe take a meal. Things don’t hibernate around here, they brumate. Brumation is a period of sluggishness and inactivity, and instead of taking place in a cave or den, most Centex reptiles find relatively warm, out-of-the-way places like storage buildings (inside and underneath), chicken coops, and other areas that offer a little warmth and shelter.
I recently moved some paving stones and found a Texas Spiny Lizard underneath one that looked like it had spent New Year’s Eve with Keith Richards. I thought it was dead at first — that maybe I had somehow crushed it when I picked up the stone — but after a minute or so, one of its legs moved a little, and before long it was staggering around like Keith on New Year’s Eve.
But most of the area’s birds and mammals are going to be flying and running as usual, and if the road conditions allow safe travel, a trip to the country might make spotting wildlife easier, as the snow will offer plenty of contrast between animals and their surroundings.
We don’t very often get snowstorms like they’re predicting, especially on a weekend, and I imagine that more people will be heading outside than would on an average Sunday in January. The good thing about Texas snowfalls is that we get to enjoy them for a day or two, then they melt away instead of staying on the ground for months and turning nasty.
I’ve never hunted in the snow, but I’ve done some camping and plenty of fishing in wintry weather, and if you’re able to stay warm and dry, it offers all the regular enjoyment plus an added layer of enhanced sights, sounds and smells. Seeing your yard or a boat ramp covered in snow will spin your head around, and I love the way that snow alters sound — muffling voices and adding a dramatic crunch to every footstep.
Other than more challenging footing, fishing in snow is no different than any other time, and if you’re not fishing right now, you should be. Big blue cats, along with smaller ones, are biting strong in the shallow timber flats of area lakes. Best bets are shad, cut bait, punch bait, and never forget about how effective night crawlers can be. Lots of smaller fish are being caught, too, in addition to the 20 and 30-pounders.
Crappie anglers are also starting to find fish bunching up around deep structure like timber and creek channels, and if you hit them at the right time (when they’re feeding), you can load the box. Crappie aren’t as active in cold water, so it takes more patience to coax a bite. Some anglers use tandem baits to increase their chances of catching fish.
Every January, as hunting seasons close across the state, outdoorsmen start looking toward springtime, and one of the first bells of spring to ring in Central Texas is the white bass run. The annual spawning event usually starts up around here in late January or early February, and carries on sometimes into March. It starts when males head upstream from lakes into rivers and creeks to prepare for the arrival of egg-laden females.
While they’re in the tributaries, these fish are relatively easy to catch, particularly because they’re concentrated into a smaller area than when they’re in the main lake. During the run, if you catch a fish or two, there are likely hundreds more nearby, and the action can be fast-paced, and if you tie on a couple of baits, it’s not unusual to catch two fish in a single cast.
A friend of mine from around Houston said he’s already catching males up the river, but says the females are still staging at the mouth. Or delta. Or whatever those people down there call it.
Typically, the run kicks off in the southern part of the state first, and as temperatures warm from southern to northern latitudes, follows suit through the central and northern regions. Other factors, like water levels and stream flows, play into the equation, and if conditions aren’t right, sometimes the run doesn’t take place at all and whites will complete the spawn in the main body of the lake.
However you enjoy the snowy weather, make sure to dress warmly, and if you’re going to the lake, river, or woods, carry along an emergency pack just in case something goes wrong. Also, get plenty of pictures, because it might be another 10 years before it snows like this again. I mean, Dak Prescott was in diapers the last time the Cowboys were in the Super Bowl, and the way the team looks, he might be wearing them again before they make it back.