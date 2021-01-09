Outdoors: Snowy weather shouldn't halt outdoor enjoyment

Crappie anglers are also starting to find fish bunching up around deep structure like timber and creek channels, and if you hit them at the right time (when they’re feeding), you can load the box. Crappie aren’t as active in cold water, so it takes more patience to coax a bite. Some anglers use tandem baits to increase their chances of catching fish.

Every January, as hunting seasons close across the state, outdoorsmen start looking toward springtime, and one of the first bells of spring to ring in Central Texas is the white bass run. The annual spawning event usually starts up around here in late January or early February, and carries on sometimes into March. It starts when males head upstream from lakes into rivers and creeks to prepare for the arrival of egg-laden females.

While they’re in the tributaries, these fish are relatively easy to catch, particularly because they’re concentrated into a smaller area than when they’re in the main lake. During the run, if you catch a fish or two, there are likely hundreds more nearby, and the action can be fast-paced, and if you tie on a couple of baits, it’s not unusual to catch two fish in a single cast.

A friend of mine from around Houston said he’s already catching males up the river, but says the females are still staging at the mouth. Or delta. Or whatever those people down there call it.