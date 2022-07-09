Outdoors: Social event that is dove season almost upon us

Opening day of dove season is less than two months away, and now's the time that wing shooters will start cleaning shotguns, practicing their shots at skeet ranges, and getting their dogs into shape. The first split of dove season in the Central Zone is Sept. 1-Oct. 30, and the second round opens on Dec. 17 and runs through Jan. 22 of next year.

Dove hunting is as much a social event for most hunters as it is a way to put meat on the plate, with opening day seeing friends and family gather to shoot at those acrobatic birds for the first time in eight months. Bragging rights will be on the line.

In addition to the fun and tasty grilled dove breast that follows, hunters can take part in the Texas Banded Bird Challenge. The TBBC is a research project developed to study Eurasian collared doves in order to learn more about their migration patterns, habitat preferences, age and more. Birds are trapped, banded, and released in areas all over the state.

Scientists will collect and analyze data, including movement patterns, to get an idea of where these invasive birds are located. Hunters who shoot banded birds not only help out researchers, but will also be eligible for prizes that include a new truck, Polaris Ranger, a number of hunting and fishing trips, and outdoor gear and merchandise. Hunters who enter the TBBC by July 15 will be registered in the Early Bird Drawing for a new shotgun.

As an invasive species, Eurasian collared dove are not subject to hunting restrictions. There's no closed season or bag limit, but if you're hunting at a time when it's closed season on mourning dove, whitewings, and other species, make sure you're shooting at a legal target and keep an identifying feature visible when you field dress your birds.

For more information and to enter, visit bandedbirdchallenge.com.

Targeting stripers

Guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) has been spending a lot of time on Lake Whitney lately, and says the striper fishing is as hot as the weather. "Catfishing is super slow right now, so we're targeting stripers," he said. "We're putting limits in the boat every day using live bait fished on structure in 25-35 feet of water near the main river channel."

Houston says there's still some surface schooling going on, but throwing soft plastics into the schooling fish after a topwater feeding frenzy has been more productive than using topwater baits. The lake is more than five feet low and the water temperature is up to nearly 90 degrees, he added.

Impact of drought

Thanks to the dry, scorching summer weather pattern we're stuck in, area lake levels continue to drop, and along with that fact emerge more announcements of facility closures and water restrictions.

Lake Waco Corps of Engineers lake manager Mike Champagne said on Thursday that the Twin Bridges boat ramp and the front boat ramp at Reynolds Creek have been closed due to low water levels, adding to the list of already closed Airport Park and Airport Beach ramps.

In related news, starting on Wednesday, the City of Waco will implement Stage 2 water restrictions to ease pressure on Lake Waco, the area's drinking supply. The lake is currently only about 70% full and continues to drop due to high water usage combined with the months-long drought and continued hot weather. Violations of Stage 2 restrictions carry fines up to $2,000.

Visit the city of Waco website for details on the upcoming restrictions. Lake levels can be monitored at www.waterdatafortexas.org.