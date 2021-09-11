Outdoors: Starting dove season slowly

Some people’s knowledge comes from long-term personal experience; others know about things because they engaged in a systematic and guided study. Then there are those lucky few who’ve done both. One of those folks is avid outdoorsman and wildlife biologist Josh Sears, and it’s good to have him on board for another season as we move into fall hunting and fishing.
Sears studied at SFA under Dr. James Kroll, better known as “Dr. Deer” due to his own lifetime of study and hands-on experience, particularly in the field of deer management. Sears has made numerous appearances in the Tribune-Herald outdoors column over the past two decades — both as an outdoorsman and as a professional lending his expertise.
As to the opening of dove season, Sears says things got off to a semi-slow start overall, although some good mourning dove limits came through. White-winged and Eurasian collared dove have been more sparse so far.
The number of birds in our area will increase as they migrate southward from the Great Plains into Texas as cold fronts push them in search of a warmer place to spend the winter, and if those fronts trigger rain as they pass through, then area stock tanks and other water features will be reliable spots to hunt.
Sears says that as sunflowers go to seed toward the end of September, areas with significant sunflower coverage will be prime areas to set up your hunting stool. He also reminds hunters to check for leg bands while you’re cleaning your birds, as there are hundreds of bands in circulation and there are some nice rewards attached to some. Plus, it helps biologists and other scientists obtain more valid information to conduct their research.
On my drive home from work Friday evening, the power lines heading out of town were so covered with doves that it looked like a piece of Beethoven’s sheet music had come to life. As always, many more doves can be found in the city and suburbs where living is easy for a dove. There’s plenty to eat and drink, thanks to backyard feeders and pet bowls, and most city birds have rarely if ever heard a gunshot.
Teal is not just a color
Teal season opened on Saturday, and Sears says the forecast looks very promising, with blue-winged teal presenting the best numbers, slightly ahead of green-winged. “I’ve seen several coils of teal already, and just in time,” he said, adding that the rare and elusive cinnamon teal, by all reports, seem likely to be solid in the El Paso area on the Rio Grande.
Indications are that white-tailed deer will be abundant this year, with hunting forecast models pointing toward heavy harvests. Sears says the white-tailed population is estimated to be in excess of 4 million and growing exponentially in the Lone Star State.
Also, unlike some exotic species in Central Texas, white-tails overwhelmingly survived February’s severe winter storm unscathed. That, teamed with lush habitat, a milder and rainier summer, and mild temperatures, all point to a great hunting outlook.
One area of focus for biologists is the acorn crop, a major food source for deer. Sears says that many acorns appear to be dropping while still green this year, meaning that hunters can expect heavier-than-normal traffic at food plots and feeding stations. “Look for archery season to be red hot if the acorns fall prematurely again,” he said.
Teal season runs through Sept. 26 statewide. Archery season for white-tailed deer runs from Oct. 2 through Nov. 5, with the general deer season opening on Nov. 6.
Fishing cooler days
Hunting isn’t the only game in town, and plenty of anglers are enjoying the cooling temperatures and changing fishing patterns. Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says that shorter daylight hours and cooler air temperatures are bringing down the water temperatures and putting the fish on their feed bags.
“Topwater fishing is good early and on cloudy days, then live bait is doing the trick,” Yadon said. “Shallow flats adjacent to deep water are producing best and deep-water humps are starting to hold fish as well. Find the shad and you’ll find the stripers nearby.”
Looking for fish in all the wrong places
If you’re new to fishing, remember that locating them is as important a factor in catching them as getting them to bite, and there are some areas more likely to hold fish than others.
Trees along the shore not only offer shade for fish, but the insects, berries, leaves and other things that drop from trees into the water provide a source of food, making it a more likely spot to find fish. Submerged structures like live bushes, lily pads or other vegetation, along with flooded timber, provide areas where fish can both seek shelter from predators or lie in wait to ambush a meal.
If you’re not getting bites, try different baits and fish them at varying depths. Sometimes, fish can be so picky that they won’t swim very far to get an easy meal — you almost have to bump them on the nose with it.
Also, make sure you’re legal. Have a valid license and be able to identify the species you caught to determine it meets the minimum length requirements to keep. The Texas Parks and Wildlife app is a great resource for outdoor information and includes identification tools.