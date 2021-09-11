Outdoors: Starting dove season slowly

Some people’s knowledge comes from long-term personal experience; others know about things because they engaged in a systematic and guided study. Then there are those lucky few who’ve done both. One of those folks is avid outdoorsman and wildlife biologist Josh Sears, and it’s good to have him on board for another season as we move into fall hunting and fishing.

Sears studied at SFA under Dr. James Kroll, better known as “Dr. Deer” due to his own lifetime of study and hands-on experience, particularly in the field of deer management. Sears has made numerous appearances in the Tribune-Herald outdoors column over the past two decades — both as an outdoorsman and as a professional lending his expertise.

As to the opening of dove season, Sears says things got off to a semi-slow start overall, although some good mourning dove limits came through. White-winged and Eurasian collared dove have been more sparse so far.

The number of birds in our area will increase as they migrate southward from the Great Plains into Texas as cold fronts push them in search of a warmer place to spend the winter, and if those fronts trigger rain as they pass through, then area stock tanks and other water features will be reliable spots to hunt.