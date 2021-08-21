Outdoors: Stayin' alive is important for bait

There are some things you can always count on. The sun will come up tomorrow, even if it’s hidden behind the clouds. It’ll be hot in Texas in August. Without enough oxygen, things die.
This is the time of year when Texas temperatures build character and give us bragging rights throughout the rest of the year, like when we hear somebody from Ohio complaining about how cold it is. We can pop right back with, ‘Well, if you’d ever lived through a Texas summer, you’d WELCOME cold weather.
Seriously, though, it’s the time of year when being in the wrong situation can be deadly. If you work or spend time outdoors, you know the health and safety precautions to stay perpendicular. Hydration, skin protection, etc. are vital to staying clear from heat-related illness.
The same dangers even exist under water, as some depth layers of a lake, river, or pond don’t contain enough oxygen for fish to survive. The line between warm, oxygenated water and the cold, dense, oxygen-depleted zone is called the thermocline.
If you’ve ever waded in a Texas lake or pond in August, you’ve likely noticed differing temperatures at different depths. Those cold pockets will make you want to stand in that spot for a while, but if your bait ends up in that zone, it won’t live long.
Most fishing boats are equipped with electronic fish finders that will also indicate sub-surface temperatures, and it’s pretty easy to determine how far to lower your live bait into the water. For those fishing without that technology, it takes some trial-and-error to determine how deep is too deep.
Using a slip cork allows for ease in casting, as well as lets anglers easily adjust depth. Just make a guess at the thermocline’s depth and send your bait down for a few minutes, then reel it in and check its vital signs. If it’s dead, you know to adjust the bobber-stopper to a shallower depth. If the bait is still lively, you can keep adjusting it deeper until you find the right spot.
Fish, like people, like the comfort of a cool place on a hot day, and they’ll sometimes suspend below the thermocline to cool their bodies before coming up above to get some oxygen and maybe a bite to eat. Having your hard-charging shad or minnow flitting around just above the thermocline when the fish arrive will almost always result in a strike.
Most fish, like most people, also prefer eating fresh, healthy-looking food over things that look dead and are just dangling there. If you’re just throwing your bait out on the bottom, all you’ll end up doing is wasting bait and time. Check your depth, check your bait’s pulse, and find that sweet spot where the fish are.
Catching cats
Catfishing guru Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) typically uses the bait that pays his bills, so he’s got no worries about it dying below the thermocline, but he still pays attention to that zone to help him catch more fish.
“The fish should be shallow early in the mornings,” King said, “and when it turns hot, they’ll move to deeper water where it’s cool. If you’re bank fishing, find a place where you can cast to deeper water, and set the depth around ten to twenty feet to start.”
He also likes fishing at night during the hottest months of the year, especially when there’s a bright moon in the sky. “You may have to work a little to find them, but there will usually be fish suspended at the oxygen line,” he said, “and might be halfway up from the bottom.”
Diving into doves
It’s a great time of year for sports. Every team has an unbeaten record, injuries aren’t a big factor for most players, and if you’re a dove hunter eyeing opening day on Sept. 1, you haven’t missed a shot and wasted a shell.
I ordered my license online last weekend and received my hard copy in the mail on Friday, so other than getting my hand-eye skills ramped up to meet the challenges of aerobatic birds that can fly upwards of 60 miles per hour and change direction in an instant, I’m ready. So I’ve done the easy part.
Over the next week or so, lots of hunters will be dusting off their shotguns and getting in some target practice, and the pop-pop-pop sounds will ring through the air all the way into the suburbs. Make sure to check out your gear, clean your weapon, have your new license, and make extra sure the landowner where you’re hunting remembers that you’re supposed to be there.
If you don’t have a place lined up, you can opt for the $48 Annual Public Hunting Permit that opens up roughly a million public and privately-owned acres of land in Texas to you. Some areas allow for dove hunting only, but some are available for a number of species – and some even have fishing privileges.
A good way to keep everything organized is to download the TPWD Outdoor Annual app. It’s got everything you’ll need to hunt and fish in Texas – including copies of your licenses, certifications, etc.
Good luck and safe hunting to everybody going afield in the next few weeks, and good luck to most of you on your football teams.