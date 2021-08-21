Outdoors: Stayin' alive is important for bait

Using a slip cork allows for ease in casting, as well as lets anglers easily adjust depth. Just make a guess at the thermocline’s depth and send your bait down for a few minutes, then reel it in and check its vital signs. If it’s dead, you know to adjust the bobber-stopper to a shallower depth. If the bait is still lively, you can keep adjusting it deeper until you find the right spot.

Fish, like people, like the comfort of a cool place on a hot day, and they’ll sometimes suspend below the thermocline to cool their bodies before coming up above to get some oxygen and maybe a bite to eat. Having your hard-charging shad or minnow flitting around just above the thermocline when the fish arrive will almost always result in a strike.

Most fish, like most people, also prefer eating fresh, healthy-looking food over things that look dead and are just dangling there. If you’re just throwing your bait out on the bottom, all you’ll end up doing is wasting bait and time. Check your depth, check your bait’s pulse, and find that sweet spot where the fish are.

Catching cats

Catfishing guru Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) typically uses the bait that pays his bills, so he’s got no worries about it dying below the thermocline, but he still pays attention to that zone to help him catch more fish.