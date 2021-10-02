Outdoors: Stealth hunting feral hogs

Going hog wild is all fun and games if you’re dressed in style on the bayou, but wild hogs are a serious and growing nuisance for Texas farmers, ranchers, golf course managers, back road drivers, and even folks who live in suburban areas.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve seen three feral hogs lying dead on or alongside roads and highways in the area, and as their population grows, so does their need for habitat, which pushes them closer and closer toward city limit signs.
As much damage as they cause, and as dangerous as they can be if encountered in the woods, wild hogs are something to admire. They’re thriving despite full-throttled efforts to control their population.
They can start having litters before they’re a year old and can produce up to a dozen offspring twice a year. They don’t have many natural predators and they travel in family groups called sounders, rooting up soil and plants, destroying crops, and eat pretty much anything that they come across – dead or alive.
They’re nocturnal feeders, so they typically hunker down during the daytime, and while they prefer bottomlands near streams, they can live in almost any environment that has food, water, and cover.
Hogs are generally ill-tempered and do a lot of fighting, which creates a buildup of scar tissue around their heads and shoulders. This scar shield adds protection against attacks from other pigs, and also makes small-caliber weapons ineffective against them. They’re also equipped with four sharp tusks – two on top, two on bottom – that grow continuously.
Like most creatures, feral hog mamas are highly protective of their young, and you don’t want to get in a situation that makes them think you’re a threat. I’ve known a couple of folks who have spent more than an hour in a tree hoping that the angry sow smashing into the trunk below didn’t do enough damage to topple it.
If you’ve ever spent time around a pig, you know that the stories about their intelligence are true. They’re as smart as most dogs, and they don’t fall for tricks like a lot of animals. Feral hogs are wary of traps and baits, and have continued to thrive in spite of the efforts of biologists, landowners, hunters, and others who have tried to curb their spread.
But if you’re a landowner with a wild hog problem, you have options, and one of those goes by the name of Austin Montoya. If that name sounds familiar, it should be. He’s the son of longtime Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor Tony Montoya, who once set a water body record on Lake Brazos, and then broke his own record later that day.
Montoya offers free nuisance animal eradication services for a number of species that endanger livestock, house pets, and property. Yep, you read that right. Free. He uses a variety of gear, including high-end optics such as night vision equipment, suppressors to keep noise to a minimum, and his hunting vehicle is equipped with infrared lights to allow for stealthy movement through fields at night.
Montoya and his team meet with interested landowners ahead of time to get a view of the property, where they take note of any houses, buildings, and other things to keep out of the line of fire. Once the place is scoped out, a plan is developed to determine the best places to set up, and then the plan goes into action after dark.
Once they’re on site, they get oriented, determine wind direction, double-check their weapons, and then go into stealth mode. “Sometimes, we have to stalk them from a good distance, because we don’t usually drive on plowed or planted fields,” Montoya said. “Our goal is to get as close as we can and lay down as many as we can, and we have been pretty successful over the years.”
After the job is done, Montoya will load up and haul off the hogs he’s shot, either donating them to families in need or disposing of them at a place he calls “the bone yard”. The only thing he’ll leave behind is a lot fewer hogs than were there earlier in the day.
If you’re in need of an effective, reliable solution to your feral hog problem, call Montoya at 254-730-1351 or do a Google search for TMA Outdoors.
In a related note, congratulations to the Montoya family for the recent good news about Tony’s wife and Austin’s mom Angela, who is cancer-free for the first time in several years. Y’all keep the good stories coming.
Cool catfish waters
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) has had enough of summer temperatures and hopes to have a great fall of fishing as water temps cool down. “Cooler water means big blue cats will be moving shallow to join the ducks, geese, pelicans, and other birds coming back to fill the long, drawn-out necks of shallow water,” he said.
King is still catching some nice fish while bank fishing on points in three to nine feet of water, including a 30-pound blue he caught in four feet of water last week. He says it’s just a matter of time before cold fronts and fall rains cool off the water to the 45-50 degree range where he likes it.
Naturally, his bait of choice is his own brand of punch bait, which comes in a variety of flavors. I prefer the original, which has produced fish every time I’ve used it – a statement that I can’t make about any other bait I’ve ever used.
Second chance for red snappers
If you’re like me and didn’t get to the coast for the red snapper season this summer, apparently we’re not alone. In an unusual move, the red snapper season will be reopened from Oct. 15 through Nov. 6 since the recreational red snapper quota was not met during the summer season.
Gators aren’t a crock
My brother Derek once told me about a time when he was playing pool and felt something drag across his foot. He raised up from his likely game-winning shot, looked underneath the table, and saw a 3-foot alligator (tail included) on a leash looking up at him with its mouth open and ready for action. The “owner” of the alligator came over, crawled under the table, grabbed the leash, and led the gator away, saying, “Don’t worry. He won’t bite.”
I may not know much about alligators, but at least I know more than that dude. Gators have been around for millions of years, mainly because they are experts at biting, and about all they do is go around looking for stuff to eat and making babies.
According to wildlife experts, even though sightings are rare in Central Texas, alligators can be found in area rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, and occasionally pool halls. They’re reclusive by nature and can easily blend in to shoreline vegetation, log jams, and in thick brush along the banks.
It’s advised that if you see one, get a picture or video from a distance and leave it alone. If you feel like you need to do something else, call a game warden. Not only is it illegal to possess an alligator, it’s also likely that it’ll bite off the tip of your pool cue if it gets close enough.