Outdoors: Stealth hunting feral hogs

Montoya and his team meet with interested landowners ahead of time to get a view of the property, where they take note of any houses, buildings, and other things to keep out of the line of fire. Once the place is scoped out, a plan is developed to determine the best places to set up, and then the plan goes into action after dark.

Once they’re on site, they get oriented, determine wind direction, double-check their weapons, and then go into stealth mode. “Sometimes, we have to stalk them from a good distance, because we don’t usually drive on plowed or planted fields,” Montoya said. “Our goal is to get as close as we can and lay down as many as we can, and we have been pretty successful over the years.”

After the job is done, Montoya will load up and haul off the hogs he’s shot, either donating them to families in need or disposing of them at a place he calls “the bone yard”. The only thing he’ll leave behind is a lot fewer hogs than were there earlier in the day.

If you’re in need of an effective, reliable solution to your feral hog problem, call Montoya at 254-730-1351 or do a Google search for TMA Outdoors.