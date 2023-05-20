School's about to be out for summer, and most parents are already looking for and locking in plans to keep their kids busy over the break. There are plenty of things available in Central Texas to keep kids busy, both indoors and out, but for quality time spent with kids, fishing is hard to beat.

A successful and fun fishing trip takes a little planning and work ahead of time, but watching a kid's face after reeling in his or her first fish is priceless. I've captured that shot on camera a number of times, and some of them ended up in frames on the wall.

Plus, when you teach kids to fish, you're teaching skills they can use the rest of their lives. It becomes a recreational option, provides food, and they'll learn strategies like adapting to situations, imagination, problem-solving, perseverance and more.

Locate areas where fish are likely to be. Piers and docks are great spots to go. They provide shade and structure for fish, and also offer reliable footing and a place to set things down. If you don't have easy access to one of these structures, a good, flat, open area of shoreline or beach will allow for easier casting and more predictable footing.

When I'm taking kids fishing, I usually bait out the area on arrival. One pretty easy and efficient way to do this is to mix some slices of white bread with dry dog or cat food, make it into some baseball-sized dough balls and toss them into the water while setting up to fish. Soon, the "chum" will attract fish to the area, and the bait will be there waiting for them.

If you're introducing folks to fishing, you want to keep things simple. Target easy species to catch, like sunfish. These fish, also called "perch" and "bream" by a lot of anglers, are a schooling fish, and they're aggressive biters, hard fighters for their size, and pretty to look at when the sun hits their skin. They can be found close to shore, and they'll eat about anything. When fishing with kids, I prefer using worms and kernel corn. YouTube and a customer service rep at a sporting goods store will help get you set up with the right equipment and tackle.

Sometimes, though, even with the best of preparation, the fish just aren't there or won't bite. If you find yourself in this situation, it's a good time to implement Plan B. Always have a backup plan – whether when fishing or in almost any other effort. When the fish won't cooperate, I typically open up a cooler of drinks and snacks, then go on a hike to look for interesting stones or bugs, toss a ball or frisbee around, or do some other activity to keep them from associating fishing with boredom. I also keep trips with kids relatively short, unless the fishing action is strong.

Before the trip starts, I always go over safety. Nothing can ruin a great outdoor experience like driving to the ER to have a hook removed from a finger, and unless kids understand that some of the gear they're using can be dangerous, accidents are more likely to happen. Besides the dangers of hooks, things like not wandering away from the group, standing a safe distance away from someone who's casting, and not falling into the water should be topics in the safety briefing. If a kid can't swim, it's a good idea to strap on a life preserver even when fishing from shore. Also, Central Texas is home to some dangerous plants and animals, and that issue should also be addressed.

Adults should bring along a basic first-aid kit, plenty of water and sunscreen, and have electronics fully charged before starting the trip. Kids under the age of 17 are not required to have a fishing license, and there's no size or bag limit on sunfish, but catch-and-release is the way to go on these kinds of trips.

There are plenty of open shorelines around the area, both on lakes and in streams, most of which don't require a gate entry fee. Keep it simple and short, have a good time, and take a lot of pictures and videos. You might even get your kid's picture in the paper.

Being ticked off

I can't figure out what use mosquitoes and ticks are, other than serving as filthy population-control agents. I'm currently scratching a mosquito bite on my arm, but thankfully, it's been years since I've had to deal with extracting a tick from my skin.

If you spend time outside in low-light conditions, you're inevitably going to hear the high-pitched buzzing of a skeeter in your ear, but you usually have to work a little harder to encounter a tick. Ticks are eight-legged parasites that are typically found in wooded areas, and they're hard to detect, sometimes even after they bite, during which they burrow their heads under your skin. Sometimes, people don't know they've been bitten until the tick has been feeding and grows large enough to detect. Tick bites can cause headaches, fever, chills, muscle ache, lethargy and more. They can also carry Lyme and other diseases.

Ticks prefer latching on to areas with soft skin and warmth, and after a trip off trail, you should inspect areas around your waist, behind the knees, under arms and between your legs. That last area is particularly difficult to do on your own, and before cell phone cameras, you had to know somebody pretty well to ask them to help out.

If you do find a tick embedded, medical professionals recommend using a pair of blunt tweezers to tug gently near the tick's head at the level of your skin until it releases. Then, wash the bite site with soap and water.

Central Texas is rich in outdoor recreation and places like shorelines, river banks and walking/biking trails in Cameron Park are prime habitat for ticks, and experts say there are precautions to take that'll minimize encounters with these vile little creatures.

Applying insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved and light-colored clothing to allow you to see any ticks that may be crawling on your clothes are the two best ways to keep them from getting under your skin.

Terror of seaweed

If you're heading to the mid-Texas coast for some beach time, you can expect to find more than sand and surf. Sargassum (what's commonly referred to as seaweed) is a brown microalgae that spends most of its life floating in the sea. It provides food, habitat, protection and breeding grounds for hundreds of species.

When it hits shore, it piles up and rots, and smells pretty rank. Another fact about sargassum is that when I'm wading in the surf, either fishing or swimming, and a clump of it brushes against my leg, I jump just as high out of the water as I would if a shark were to brush me.