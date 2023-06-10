It's a great time to be an angler in Central Texas. Whether you're taking kids fishing, going on a trip to fill the freezer, hiring a guide to celebrate a birthday, or just sitting there with a pole in your hand to get away from stresses of life, summertime means good times.

Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says fishing is "lights out" at the big Central Texas lake, characterizing the striper bite as "fantastic." "We're catching lots of limits and then continuing to cull for bigger ones," he said. "Not a lot of really big fish, but we're finding good numbers of eater-sized fish measuring between eighteen and twenty-six inches long."

The summer pattern is setting in, and Yadon says they're still catching them in topwater schooling action, and the live bait bite is settling in. "There's a strong thermocline setting up, which makes it easier to figure out depths to fish and makes schools more concentrated in shallower water," he said.

The thermocline is the line between warm and cold water. You've probably felt it if you've ever waded or swam at Lake Waco. Not only is there a temperature difference, but also a difference in oxygen levels. The cold, dense water is significantly lower in terms of dissolved oxygen, much like high elevations on dry land. So during summer months, fish that drop below the thermocline can't stay there for long without coming back up for air.

Central Texas guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) reports that due to the spawning season, blue catfish are hard to catch on area lakes these days, but adds that the channel cat bite is good.

"The summertime bite is here," he said. "Channel cats can be caught from a boat or from the bank. Fish baited holes, or rocky areas using punch bait." He added that striper fishing continues to be on fire at Lake Whitney, with daily limits and lots of surface-feeding activity, and said crappie are stacking up on brush piles as they get into their summer pattern as well.

Sometimes government does something right

The news just broke that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department voted unanimously to use eminent domain to take control of Fairfield Lake State Park. "I think we have a clear duty to act for the greater good of all Texans," said TPWD commissioner Jeffery Hildebrand. The property had been sold to a Dallas developer who planned to close the park to the public and build an exclusive housing development and golf course.

Be safe out there

There are lots more boats on area lakes since summer kicked in, and it stands to reason that the more crowded it is on the water, the more likely it is that accidents will happen. Boater safety not only involves knowing the "rules of the road" — like who has right of way — but also deals with basic consideration and courtesy.

Some people have more horsepower than common sense, and driving too closely to another craft can cause wakes that can knock people overboard or capsize a canoe or kayak. Take a look at the wake your boat produces and the effects on others, then adjust to allow enough space to not cause anybody else problems.

Make sure you have an emergency kit on board, along with floatation devices for everyone on the boat and other required equipment required by law. And remember that boating while intoxicated carries the same penalty as if you were driving down the highway.

Just watch out for the other guy. Don't be a jackass. It's the decent thing to do.

Lake is up, but ...

A month ago, Lake Waco sat at 61% full. If you strolled along the waterline, you could find artifacts that hadn't been visible for decades. Thanks to some late springtime rains, that number has now jumped to 71%, marking an increase in overall water levels from 452 feet elevation to nearly 455 feet.

While the trend is looking good, the reality is that Central Texas is heading headlong into the hot, dry season, and with triple-digit temperatures being forecast starting this week, the gains we've seen will likely evaporate unless a tropical system moves in this summer and drenches us.

Plan for rip tides

A summer trip to the coast is a tradition for a lot of Central Texans, and between splashing in the surf, eating fresh seafood, great fishing, and a laid-back island vibe, it's hard to top for a destination. But there are dangers in the water that should be taken seriously.

I'm not just talking about sharks, sting rays, jellyfish, and other creatures swimming in the surf. Some of the most dangerous things about swimming at the beach are rip currents. These are strong, narrow channels of fast-moving water that can travel at up to 8 feet per second that push from the shoreline outward to sea.

Last Friday, a man in New Jersey drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from the grips of a rip current, but thankfully, his daughter survived. Experts recommend that if you find yourself in a rip current, don't panic. That's easy to say, but thinking about and planning ahead for the possibility can make the difference between life and death.

The best way to free yourself from a rip is by swimming parallel to the shore. You'll continue moving out to sea, but will eventually get past the edge. Fighting the current to get straight back to shore is virtually impossible for even the strongest swimmer, and even with a lifeguard present, a rip can take you out of rescue's reach. Once you've cleared the current, you can easily make your way back to dry land.

A little planning for contingencies can help you avoid or deal with emergency situations and make your trip to the coast a pleasantly memorable one.

Fish On Texas

Fish On Texas is hosting a kids fishing tournament on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Waco's Buena Vista Park. The event is free (including food, drinks, and candy), and organizers will have a limited supply of buckets, worms, and tackle for kids who need them.

The competitor (aged 12 and under) with the heaviest five sunfish/bluegill will take home the championship trophy, and fish will be released after being weighed.

There's a one pole per angler rule, and tournament organizer Andre Bravo asks that parents bring along a bucket for each of their anglers to hold fish in until a limit is reached. Fish can be weighed as soon as kids catch their first five, but most anglers will likely keep fishing to catch bigger ones and cull out smaller fish.

Trophies are sponsored by Del Follis Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, food and drinks will be provided by Sonic (North I-35 in Bellmead), and candy was donated by Mars Wrigley.