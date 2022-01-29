Outdoors: Taking stock of Texas' fish population

Twenty years ago, catching a trophy blue catfish at Lake Waco was pretty rare, but since fisheries biologists implemented a slot limit on blue cats more than a decade ago, not only are people regularly catching 20-plus pounders, but there are even some full-time fishing guides making a living from the local lake's bounty of blues.
The science related to the growth and maintenance of fisheries isn't perfect, but it usually works, and thanks to Lake Waco's results, similar strategies are being implemented in other waters around the state.
Lake Waco's slot limit means that anglers must release blue catfish that measure between 30 and 45 inches in length, and just one fish longer than 45 inches can be kept per day per angler.
Throughout the year, Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists take population samples from waters across the state and use the density and health data to determine whether or not a change in stocking efforts or size/limit regulations is warranted to keep the numbers of fish species at optimum levels.
Due to last February's devastating winter storm, a number of fish species were negatively impacted – not only in lakes, streams, and ponds, but also along the coast. Fish kills involved numerous species, including game fish, and TPWD biologists quickly got to work to assess and address the disaster, implementing harvest restrictions on speckled trout to mitigate and limit damage to the species.
Last week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted a plan to help replenish the seatrout population, and unlike most regulations, this one has a time limit attached. The plan will reduce the daily bag limit and adjust the slot limit in a number of bay systems on Aug. 31, 2023. The end date will allow for two spawning seasons.
The new regulations target areas hit hardest by the freeze and fish kill, including Corpus Christi, Aransas, San Antonio, Matagorda, and both the Lower and Upper Laguna Madre bay systems. Slot fish are those measuring 17-23 inches in length, and the bag limit is decreased to three fish. After the regulations expire, the regulations will go back to a 15-25 inch slot with anglers allowed to keep one fish over 25 inches, and a five-fish bag.
In addition to size and bag restrictions, TPWD is also ramping up its stocking efforts, with hatcheries producing significantly higher numbers of seatrout to bolster the population along the coast. Last year, more than 10 million specks were stocked, a huge jump over 2020's number of three million.
Whether you're fishing a freshwater lake or a saltwater bay, you owe thanks to the scientists at TPWD for their conservation work that ensures plenty of fish in Lone Star lakes, rivers, and coastlines.
Rainbow connections
The folks at the inland fisheries office are still busy with stocking rainbow trout in waters throughout Central Texas, and Waco's Buena Vista Lake and Nora's Pond still have some dates in store this winter.
I talked to an angler last week who recently caught some trout at one of the area's stocked lakes, and he said he was disappointed in the taste. I guess like anything farm-raised, a trout raised in a hatchery likely won't be as flavorful as one that spent its life in a clear, cold mountain stream. Same with farm-raised beef versus wild game, but sometimes, you try to enjoy the next best thing.
You can visit the TPWD website for a list of trout stocking dates. Typically, the best time to fish for freshly-released rainbows is within a few days of the stocking. Trout usually stay close to the bottom, so fishing deep is more productive than going too shallow. I use a slip cork and splitshot weight, along with a small hook baited with kernel corn, worms, or prepared bait.
There's no minimum length limit on trout, and the daily bag limit is five per angler. A valid fishing license is required for anglers 17 and older.
Spring rains needed
It looks like we'll be riding through a week of cold, sloppy weather, but it won't be long before signs of spring will start to show up. We could use some drought-busting rains to raise area lake levels, because to me, springtime white bass and crappie fishing should be undertaken on rivers and creeks. Without enough stream flow, white bass will remain in the main bodies of lakes instead of making their way upstream to spawn.