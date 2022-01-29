Outdoors: Taking stock of Texas' fish population

The folks at the inland fisheries office are still busy with stocking rainbow trout in waters throughout Central Texas, and Waco's Buena Vista Lake and Nora's Pond still have some dates in store this winter.

I talked to an angler last week who recently caught some trout at one of the area's stocked lakes, and he said he was disappointed in the taste. I guess like anything farm-raised, a trout raised in a hatchery likely won't be as flavorful as one that spent its life in a clear, cold mountain stream. Same with farm-raised beef versus wild game, but sometimes, you try to enjoy the next best thing.

You can visit the TPWD website for a list of trout stocking dates. Typically, the best time to fish for freshly-released rainbows is within a few days of the stocking. Trout usually stay close to the bottom, so fishing deep is more productive than going too shallow. I use a slip cork and splitshot weight, along with a small hook baited with kernel corn, worms, or prepared bait.

There's no minimum length limit on trout, and the daily bag limit is five per angler. A valid fishing license is required for anglers 17 and older.

Spring rains needed