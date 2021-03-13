Outdoors: Talking turkey and chumming

Calling somebody an "eagle-eye" or "hawk-eye" means they've got well-honed senses. Birds of prey do have excellent eyesight, being able to detect a small rodent or reptile moving through thick brush from high in the sky or perched on a power pole.
But they're not the only birds with keen vision. Wild turkeys have amazing eyesight, which along with their acute sense of hearing (they can reportedly hear noises from a mile away), make them one of the hardest animals to hunt. Still, calling somebody a "turkey-eye" might get you punched in the nose.
The stealth required to bag a turkey is on par with deer hunting, with the exception being that a turkey's sense of smell isn't strong enough to require hunters to cover their scents. But sounds and movement should be kept to a minimum or you'll just end up sitting instead of shooting.
Spring turkey season (Rio Grande turkey) is already here for some, with a youth-only hunt this weekend in the South Zone and the same on the weekend of March 27-28 in the North Zone. The regular seasons run from March 20-May 2 in the South and April 3-30 in the North.
Wildlife biologists at Texas Parks & Wildlife say that hunters should find plenty of birds afield this spring, thanks to great production and survival rates over the past couple of years. They say jakes have fared particularly well, with a single flock of 60 observed in one place last year.
The good thing about jakes, or young males, is that they're not as wary as older birds, making them easier to draw in. “Those jakes will keep things interesting this spring with big groups of young males roaming the turkey woods,” said Jason Hardin, TPWD Wild Turkey Program Leader. "If you had birds in 2020, you can expect to see them again this spring.”
Make sure to review the TPWD Outdoor Annual to check for state turkey hunting laws as well as any special regulations related to the county where you plan to hunt. A number of counties, including Milam, have a bag limit of one gobbler per hunter.
Sweeten the chances
It's always fishing season in Texas, and this time of year, it's so good that it's hard to decide which species to go after. White bass are plentiful in rivers and creeks as they make their annual spawning run upstream to lay and fertilize eggs. Catfish are still going strong, with numerous slot fish reported caught last week. Largemouth bass and crappie are prepping for their spawns with fish moving shallow to make their beds.
Want to sweeten your chances of catching fish? As long as they're not things like electrical lines, there's nothing wrong with dropping a little something into the water to attract minnows, which will subsequently attract larger fish.
I'm partial to chumming a spot with either sweet feed or range cubes, but bread, corn meal, kibble, and other things work, too. Broadcast the chum a day ahead of time, then when you arrive to fish, and you'll likely have fish waiting on you.
Getting their stripes
Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) has been busy making memorable Spring Break trips despite the seasonably March-like winds that are plowing through Central Texas, and he's seeing changes taking place.
"It's a great time to be striper fishing," Yadon said. "The fish are still feeding like crazy, taking in calories to build their eggs." He said the stripers are transitioning from their winter pattern into springtime mode, and as the next few weeks unfold, they'll be moving shallower and shallower in advance of the shad spawn.
"The lake is in great shape, the water is clear, and the fish are healthy and pulling hard," he said. "We're still using plastic swim baits, but will change over to live bait in the next few weeks." He's catching limits every day, including a kicker fish or two per trip measuring more than 30 inches in length.
Rethinking snakes
It's inevitable that the more people spend time outdoors, the more likely it is that they'll encounter a snake. Whether you're fishing, hunting, hiking or biking, camping, mowing the yard, weeding the garden, or searching a shoreline for your golf ball, the fact is that snakes can be found just about anywhere in Central Texas.
I used to think that snakes were threats and had to be killed before they had a chance to sink their teeth into me, but have since learned that by nature, a snake prefers concealment or escape over having anything to do with a human.
If you come across a snake in your outdoor activities, experts advise that you leave it alone. If that's not feasible, squirting the snake with a water hose will usually do the trick. If you absolutely have to get rid of the snake, the best thing to do is call an expert to remove it.
There are a number of area relocators in our area, and usually, somebody can be there to capture and remove a snake before it slides away on its own. One of those is Gordon Norrell (479-244-0553), who is currently printing flyers to deliver to area law enforcement offices so they'll have his number in case somebody finds a snake and calls the police for help.
Norrell has 65 years of experience catching snakes, and will secure and remove any snake you want gone - venomous or not. He's always got his reptile gear with him, so he's as close as a phone call. He and others ask that you safely take a photo of the snake and text it to him so he'll be able to identify it and advise you about how to proceed.
Jon Farris (254-722-3169) is an administrator in the social media group Central Texas Snake ID, and also handles snake relocation jobs in the area. Farris says most snakes you'll encounter in Central Texas will be non-venomous or harmless to humans and pets, but all snakes are capable of biting if they feel threatened or trapped.
For some folks, seeing a snake sends them into a panic, and that's not the time to make decisions. Plus, the fog of panic can cause people to think they see rattles on the tail or huge fangs sticking out. The best thing to do is step back, take a couple of pictures (head and body if possible), and call an expert to come get it.