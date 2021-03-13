Outdoors: Talking turkey and chumming

If you come across a snake in your outdoor activities, experts advise that you leave it alone. If that's not feasible, squirting the snake with a water hose will usually do the trick. If you absolutely have to get rid of the snake, the best thing to do is call an expert to remove it.

There are a number of area relocators in our area, and usually, somebody can be there to capture and remove a snake before it slides away on its own. One of those is Gordon Norrell (479-244-0553), who is currently printing flyers to deliver to area law enforcement offices so they'll have his number in case somebody finds a snake and calls the police for help.

Norrell has 65 years of experience catching snakes, and will secure and remove any snake you want gone - venomous or not. He's always got his reptile gear with him, so he's as close as a phone call. He and others ask that you safely take a photo of the snake and text it to him so he'll be able to identify it and advise you about how to proceed.

Jon Farris (254-722-3169) is an administrator in the social media group Central Texas Snake ID, and also handles snake relocation jobs in the area. Farris says most snakes you'll encounter in Central Texas will be non-venomous or harmless to humans and pets, but all snakes are capable of biting if they feel threatened or trapped.