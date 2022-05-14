Outdoors: Tanks, lakes, rivers and fish

Some people will fish just about any place that's holding water. I've fished in some of the best places to be found, but I've also dropped baits into ditches, stagnant ponds and a creek in East Texas once where the pollution levels were so bad that the fish had lesions and turtles had eroded shells. I didn't eat anything out of those places and made sure to burn my clothes after getting home.

Fortunately, I don't have to resort to those places much, as Central Texas is rich in quality water resources that are loaded with fish. I grew up fishing the lakes, stock tanks and streams around here, and all three categories have spoiled me.

But we all have our favorites. I mainly fished stock tanks as a kid. Otherwise known as farm ponds, these little fishing holes are typically loaded with sunfish, bass, catfish and even crappie. I once got lucky enough to fish a tank that hadn't been fished in years, and even though it took a machete to cut my way through the brambles and find a place to cast, the fishing was amazing. Those fish had never seen any of the baits I was throwing and they were literally fighting over each retrieve. I even caught a catfish on a buzz bait and if it hadn't been for a pop-up thunderstorm, I could've caught fish all day.

Waco and Whitney were my two go-to lakes growing up, and although they sometimes disappointed, they always redeemed themselves. When it comes to reservoirs, our own Lake Waco is hard to beat for a good day. I've fished those waters since the 1960s and know the place pretty well. Thanks to the efforts of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Inland Fisheries team and their aggressive stocking program, today Lake Waco offers anglers about any kind of freshwater fishing action you can get — without having to leave town to have a memorable trip.

Above all, though, I'll choose river fishing any day. There's something about the flow and movement of water that appeals to me. No matter how bad fishing might be at the moment, there's always something coming around the bend to bring the good times back.

The area around the confluence of the South and Middle Bosque rivers is like my home. Some of my best days were spent there, both fishing-wise as well as paddling with my family and friends. I never caught anything huge from that stretch, but saw plenty of big bass schooled up along the deep banks in those clear waters, and my wife, daughter, and I once saw an alligator gar cruising along beneath us one day that seemed as long as the kayaks.

Blaine Fischer was fishing that same stretch of water recently with his friend Tanner Easley and Fischer was able to coax one of those big bass into coming aboard his kayak. The pair had launched from the recently-built access area after a rainy day, and Fischer decided to throw a white Strike King 3/8 ounce spinner into the muddy waters. He was casting the bait on the bank, then slowly dragging it into the water to tempt the spawning bass into a reaction strike.

"I cast right at the fork of the confluence next to a few stumps up near the bank and slowly brought my lure down into the water," Fischer said, "and after two cranks of my reel, the mother bass swamped my lure and tipped my kayak a good amount." The bass was big enough that as he reeled up slack and set the hook, the line cut his finger. They didn't have a scale handy, but he estimates the weight at better than six pounds.

Fischer grew up in Crawford and played multiple sports while he attended Reicher. Shortly after graduation, he was involved in a four-wheeler accident that limited the things he could do, so he bought a kayak and started fishing Waco-area rivers every day. "It's taken a while, but I'm really starting to understand how bass react to certain lures presented in certain ways in different conditions," he said.

I'd say he's got it down pretty well.

Oh, to be at Whitney in May

Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) reports that this is by far his favorite time of year to be an angler and guide. "It's awesome," Yadon said. "The fish are wanting to be up shallow to feed on spawning shad, and during early mornings and on cloudy days, we've been catching them at the banks in two feet of water or less."

Some days, Yadon says, he's on the bite right after launching, and the pandemonium has resulted in early limits, followed by culling for larger fish to substitute out for smaller ones. "There's a really good topwater bite that'll probably last for a couple more weeks," he said, "and after that dies off, we're catching them on live bait through the rest of the trip.

"The lake has tons and tons of fish," added Yadon. "They're as mean as can be, and if the topwater bite doesn't get you excited, then you should probably have your pulse checked."