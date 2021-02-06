Outdoors: Technology helps, but know your stuff, too

Same with Lake Waco. Before the 7-foot pool rise in 2003, I spent countless hours surveying and cataloging areas around the lake and up the tributaries that would have another 5 to 10 feet of water piled on top in the future, so if my memory and imagination got foggy, my photos would remind me. I just wish I could find where I put those things.

Of course, nothing stays exactly the same, and after nearly 20 years, some of those areas, especially those rivers and creeks, have certainly changed. A moderate flood can cut a new river channel with ease, and entire bends in a river can be completely cut off by a powerful flood, turning a bend into an oxbow lake in a single event.

Oxbow lakes are created in slow-running streams when the flow moves in a winding, meandering path, as water finds the easiest way downhill toward the sea. A significant flood can push the water flow over the bank and erode a new pathway straight through to the next bend, cutting off an entire C-shaped water body from the stream.

Oxbow lakes are found all over the world, and go by different names, but they’re a reminder that nothing in nature stays the same forever. So even if I found those pictures, some of them would be outdated.