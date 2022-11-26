Outdoors: That special gift for the outdoorsman

The leftover turkey sandwiches weren't even digested before the onslaught of Christmas shopping season barged in, and if you were on the roads Friday, it probably seemed more like you were in Dallas than Waco.

Black Friday Weekend is going full-blast, and people like me who need something normal like a deadbolt lock kit are overwhelmed at the thought of navigating through the frenzy. I'll just take my chances with burglars rather than deal with the crowds.

I don't mean to sound Grinchy, though. I love shopping for people. But some people are harder to shop for than others, and if there's an outdoorsman on your Christmas list, you know what I mean.

Hunters, anglers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts tend to be particular about the brands and products they use, and unless you know what they're partial to, giving a rod and reel combo, package of fishing lures, box of ammo, camp stove, or other present can easily result in a return for store credit.

Gift cards to a sporting goods store are good ideas for the outdoorsman in your life. It's a gift that gives twice – once by the tree, and the next when they go to redeem it. They can get what they need or want and think about you while they're getting it.

Another good bet is a guided fishing trip. Fishing guides provide a package that typically includes everything from providing bait and tackle, a full box of fish, cleaning and bagging the catch, and good advice along the way. All an angler needs is a valid fishing license and the willingness to listen to the guide's guidance.

There are lots of guide services out there, but I'm particular to those who contribute their reports and tips/advice to the Tribune-Herald outdoors readers. Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) and Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) are long-time contributors and have a proven track record of success.

One thing that any angler could use is a new cast net to catch live bait. These devices come in a variety of diameters, and they'll catch the things that fish naturally feed on. They take a little time to learn to use, but they'll not only save money on buying minnows, shad, or other baitfish, but they'll increase the number of fish caught per trip. Give the people - or fish - what they want.

‘Tis the season for stripers

Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon says fishing is ridiculously good, with mid-50 degree water temperatures pushing striped bass into high-calorie mode. "Now through Christmas is my favorite time to fish," Yadon said. "They're starting to group up into giant schools, and you can catch them from one end of the lake to the other."

He's using soft plastic lures instead of shad, so instead of waiting for a rod tip to double down into the water before picking up the pole, you're holding it in your hand and feeling the power of the fish attacking the bait.

Yadon stresses the importance of stealth this time of year, saying that in cold, dense water, sound carries way more efficiently than when it's warm. "Even a trolling motor will spook a school and send them a hundred different directions, so when you see them surface feeding, navigate upwind, shut off the motors, and drift into the action.

Yadon has openings for December and also offers gift certificates that would make amazing stocking stuffers.

Competing and giving

The 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament, headquartered at Lake Waco's Lacy Point boat ramp, is set for Saturday morning.

Registration begins at 5 a.m., and the weigh-in deadline is 3 p.m. Free, freshly-cooked cheeseburgers and drinks will be available at the tourney site, thanks to Sonic in Bellmead. Championship belts will be awarded to top-finishers in all three categories, and there'll be plenty of free giveaways, thanks to the 70-plus sponsors.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy or other gift to benefit the Toys for Tots program.

Open and closed seasons

The first split of duck season closes today, but reopens from Dec. 3 - Jan. 29 in the North Zone, and the second split of dove season opens on Dec. 17 and runs through Jan. 15 in the Central Zone – and while it might seem confusing, both of those zones include most Central Texas counties.

Other open seasons include white-tailed deer (through Jan. 1), quail (through Feb. 26), turkey (through Jan. 1), snipe (yes, there really is such a thing - through Feb. 19), and woodcock (through Jan. 31).

Check the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Outdoor Annual for regulations and restrictions before you hunt an area or species.

Deer and cars – part 2

Last week, I wrote a piece about my daughter Haley encountering a buck in rut that was walking along the shoulder of a rural roadway she was driving down on her way home from work. The deer was oblivious to her, and fortunately, he didn't suddenly lunge into her path, but as she told me on Thursday on the way to Thanksgiving dinner, some other driver wasn't as lucky.

She was taking the same route home on Wednesday evening, and remembered seeing the big buck as she neared the spot where she'd encountered him. She slowed and looked around to see if she could spot him again, and sure enough, she saw him – but this time, he wasn't perpendicular to the ground. I imagine someone had to drive a rental car to Thanksgiving dinner at Grandma's.

Take extra precautions while driving in rural areas during the holidays so you and Rudolph can all live to see the new year.