Outdoors: The best gift for a fisherman

There’s less than a week remaining to get those Christmas presents bought and wrapped, and if you’re a last-minute shopper like me, you’re still deciding what to get for the folks on your list.
It’s hard to buy for hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts because everybody seems to be particular about brands and styles, and getting the wrong kind of bait cast reel or box of ammo for your die-hard outdoorsman will probably lead to a return or exchange, or maybe it’ll just sit on a shelf until the next garage sale.
That’s why gift cards to sporting goods stores are a popular choice, but not a lot of thought goes into buying one of those — except for how much value to add to it. If you really want to make somebody’s day and create some lifelong memories, consider getting your outdoorsman a guided fishing trip for Christmas.
There are plenty of guides in Central Texas who fish a wide range of area lakes and target a variety of fish species, so if you know what they like to catch — or maybe what they wish they could catch — then you’re halfway there.
Guided trips to an angler are like the outdoor equivalent of a trip to the nail spa. Anybody can go out and catch some fish, just like anybody can sit down and trim their nails, but having an expert take you through the process adds a level of enjoyment and luxury that you can’t get on your own.
Pro guides typically provide the poles, bait and tackle, and will do their best to put you on the fish as quickly as possible. After the trip, they’ll clean and bag the catch so you can drop it in the cooler for the trip home. All you’ve got to do is show up, listen to the instructions on what the bite is like and how to maximize your chance of catching fish, and then have fun cranking them in.
Central Texas lakes and streams are loaded with prized fish species, and there are guides who specialize in targeting them. Lake Waco was historically known as one of the state’s best crappie lakes, and in recent years, thanks to an aggressive stocking program and slot limit management plan, it has emerged as one of the top catfish lakes in the region. Lake Whitney’s striper fishing rivals any striper fishery in the state, and Richland-Chambers splits its strong reputation between catfish and hybrid stripers. Quality guides are waiting to take you or your loved ones on a trip to remember.
Most guides focus on their clients having the best time possible, and they’ve got to be ready to do some performing, storytelling and engaging in discussion if the bite is slow. When the bite is on, guides will offer tips and guidance to keep the momentum going as long as possible. Even if you’re a seasoned angler, you can learn a lot from a guided trip.
Fees are usually based on the number of anglers fishing, and it’s customary to tip the guide to offset fuel cost, time and effort catching live bait, and also for the good time and memories that you’ll take home with you.
Weathering the weather
In Texas, you can fall asleep to summer and wake up to winter, and the roller-coaster temperatures we’ve been experiencing lately can catch you off guard if you’re not paying attention. Then as soon as it seems like cold weather is setting up for the season, springtime temperatures show up just in time for Christmas. It’s enough to throw a body off balance, and it makes for some tricky fishing.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) describes fishing on the big Centex lake as “ridiculously good” and says he’s bagging limits every day, although some days require more energy and thought.
“It’s crazy the way the water temperature has been going up and down like a yo-yo,” said Yadon. “On Monday, the water was 54 degrees, and by Friday, it had hit 64.”
The fluctuating temps have bait fish moving more than they typically do in December, and predator fish are still chasing them, making it harder to predict where schools of fish will be. Plus, warmer waters mean faster-moving shad, which in turn makes stripers and other species move faster and further than they normally would this time of year.
“Normally, the water would be a lot cooler and bait fish would be moving slower, making it easier to stay in the action,” Yadon said. “I’m having to pretty much stay on my trolling motor to keep up with them.”
The outlook for the new year is bright at Whitney, with an abundance of stripers in the lake — many of which are getting to be keeper size. “I’m having a blast,” he said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) has been working hard at Lake Waco, and has faced challenging conditions. “The water has been extremely warm,” he said. “At sixty-five degrees, it’s about fifteen degrees warmer than normal, and fish are scattered.”
He described catfishing as being “hero or zero” with the lack of a winter pattern setting up. “They are on the move, and I suggest drifting fresh cut bait to cover as much water as possible,” he said. After Saturday morning’s cold front blew through, Houston was finding success doing just that, including a 32-pound blue cat that made its way aboard.
Houston reports that whites and hybrid-striped bass are surface schooling on cloudy days, with best catches coming on swimbaits burned near the surface around and in the schools.
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) is having the same issues figuring out where the fish are. “Folks, it’s hard to tell whether to fish deep or shallow,” King said. “Mother Nature has the weather all messed up and has us asking whether to go shallow or deep.”
On cool, windy days, King opts for shallow-water fishing (3-8 feet), and on warm days, he fishes in the 10-16 foot deep range. “Even then, it’s still tough sometimes, and you have to be flexible,” he said. “Sometimes they’re even deeper, and drifting or bottom bumping is the way to go.”
He says the hot-and-cold weather swings mainly affect where the bait fish are located, and the bigger ones naturally follow. Recently, he and a friend hammered them for a couple days in a row in the shallows, and a few days later, they were gone. “But if you can find the bait fish, you’ll find the catfish nearby.”
Tilting the playing field
One good way to improve your chances of finding fish is to make them come to you. Regularly baiting out a spot can attract both bait fish and predators, and chumming the area when you arrive to fish will improve your odds of having something down there waiting on your bait.
Two of the top products to bait out and chum with are range cubes and soured grain. Range cubes are easy to transport and use (just put them in a bucket and broad cast them into the water), but soured grain is more complicated — and it stinks.
To make soured grain (I’ve used wheat and chicken scratch), fill a bucket three-quarters of the way full with the grain, then fill the rest of the bucket almost to the top with water, a can of beer and a handful of sugar. Mix and cover loosely and check on the mixture every couple of days, adding water when necessary. There should be at least a couple of inches of water covering the grain at all times.
Depending on the temperature, the fermentation process can take anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. Once it stops bubbling, you can snap the lid down tight and start using the chum. I recommend transporting it in a small bucket that seals tightly, and try not to get any on your clothes, because that nasty smell will stick with you.
‘Tis the season
Remember to do something good for somebody else this holiday season. Get a fishing starter pack for a kid. Donate time or money to help out somebody who’s struggling. Do what you can to keep yourself and others from getting sick.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays. Do something good.