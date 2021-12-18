Outdoors: The best gift for a fisherman

On cool, windy days, King opts for shallow-water fishing (3-8 feet), and on warm days, he fishes in the 10-16 foot deep range. “Even then, it’s still tough sometimes, and you have to be flexible,” he said. “Sometimes they’re even deeper, and drifting or bottom bumping is the way to go.”

He says the hot-and-cold weather swings mainly affect where the bait fish are located, and the bigger ones naturally follow. Recently, he and a friend hammered them for a couple days in a row in the shallows, and a few days later, they were gone. “But if you can find the bait fish, you’ll find the catfish nearby.”

Tilting the playing field

One good way to improve your chances of finding fish is to make them come to you. Regularly baiting out a spot can attract both bait fish and predators, and chumming the area when you arrive to fish will improve your odds of having something down there waiting on your bait.

Two of the top products to bait out and chum with are range cubes and soured grain. Range cubes are easy to transport and use (just put them in a bucket and broad cast them into the water), but soured grain is more complicated — and it stinks.