Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

According to schools, it's now summertime, and every Texan should make a pilgrimage to the coast at least once over the next few months. Beaches are places that offer a laid-back atmosphere, fresh seafood and plenty of fishing opportunities.

I typically fish two ways at the coast — surf fishing and an offshore trip. Out among the swimmers are lots of species of marine life, and if you walk out to the third gut (channels that run parallel to the shore that are separated by shallow sand bars), you can catch almost anything. Sometimes, the trip to the third gut requires a little swimming, so make sure you have a waterproof bag to keep your valuables dry.

It's also wise to walk with a shuffle on the way out to avoid the business end of a stingray. Stepping on one will usually trigger a tail strike, but bumping into one with your shoe will almost always send them flapping away without any trouble.

Fresh bait is available at the numerous shops around a beach town, but I prefer catching my own using a throw net. You can toss it into the surf or wade out by a pier, and I've never been without a bucket of bait after a dozen throws.

This time of year, surf fishing is good for trout and sharks, among other species. Former Central Texas broadcaster and current beach denizen Tyler Thorsen says that fishing for big sharks has been incredible lately, with several hammerheads measuring over 14 feet and numerous tiger sharks up to 11 feet coming in. But he added that handling a large shark should be done carefully – especially for the fish.

"These large sharks come in close to Mustang and Padre Islands to pup," he said. "The problem is that anyone who watches a YouTube video can learn how to catch them and they do. Lots of folks want that picture of themselves with their family posing next to a huge apex predator while holding their head up, but these sharks are not built to have their massive bodies out of water plopped on the beach. Most greater hammerheads will fight to the death unless you bring them in quickly and release them."

Federal snapper season starts June 1, and the limit in federal water is two fish measuring 16 inches and up. I normally book a trip on a headboat – a group charter that runs offshore into federal waters. There are different packages like overnight trips, but I've found the 6-hour ride gets me what I want.

Half the people on those trips usually end up too seasick to hold a fishing pole, so I get to catch plenty of snapper and fill their quotas for them. All the bait and gear are included, so all you need is a valid license. Plus, there's a snack bar where you can get food and drinks to tide you over while you step over the people who can't stand up.

Fishing is also good at passes, canals and bays, and there are plenty of guide services to get you on the bite. Coastal anglers and bait shop workers are usually pretty good about sharing tips on where, when and how to catch fish.

Thorsen said that the surf bite has been on fire lately, mainly south on the Padre Island National Seashore, where large trout to 30 inches have been caught on top waters and live bait. "I caught and released a 24.75-inch trout on a Mirrolure She Dog this week," he said. "She was a pig and was over six pounds. Bluefish, redfish, Spanish mackerel and jack crevalle are around, as are tarpon."

The flood of early summer anglers has put pressure on inshore fishing, but good catches of trout and redfish are still coming in. "Big trout are around in the usual places around the reefs in Baffin Bay, both on live bait and soft plastics," Thorsen said.

He said that the redfish and black drum bites are also good, adding the trout are not at peak weight since they have spawned once or twice since March. Jetties have been good for trout, reds and flounder on days with calmer winds.

Coastal fishing will put more wear and tear on your gear than freshwater bodies. Salt and sand will do a number on a reel, so when you return to being a landlubber, make sure to clean and oil your equipment.

Lots of new fish in Lake Waco

Lake Waco was recently stocked with 351,000 hybrid striped bass fry, adding to the already healthy population of that species in our local lake. When the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked hybrids into Lake Waco as part of a multi-agency comprehensive plan to improve the quality of drinking water in the area, there was a lot of pushback from opponents who claimed that hybrids would decimate other species like crappie and largemouth bass.

But hybrids are pelagic fish, meaning they inhabit open water instead of shorelines and backwater areas. They're a schooling species like their cousins the white bass and don't compete for food or habitat with bass or crappie.