Outdoors: The gift of giving brings good cheer

The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.

Toys and monetary donations are accepted through an on-site toy drive on the day of the tournament, where new, unwrapped toys are donated by not only competitors, and also through the generosity of spectators and the general public. Drop boxes are also set up at Catch One Bait & Tackle in McGregor and also Smoot-Anderson Plumbing Supply in Waco.

The fishing competition will feature three divisions – bank fishing (up to 2 anglers per team @ $25 per), a boat division (up to 3 per team at a cost of $150 per boat), and junior division (16 years and younger costing $10 per child). Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish, with separate payouts for bank and boat categories, and for the “Big Ugly” – the largest non-catfish species weighed in. Lots of other prizes will be raffled off. All participants are required to donate at least one new, unwrapped toy.

Registration begins at 5 a.m. on the morning of the tournament at a place to be determined later (depending on lake level and ramp availability), and the weigh-in deadline is 3 p.m. Free, freshly-cooked cheeseburgers and drinks will be available at the tourney site, thanks to Sonic in Bellmead. Championship belts will be awarded to top-finishers in all three categories, and there’ll be plenty of free giveaways, thanks to the 70-plus sponsors.

A good pick-me-up

Speaking of doing good for others and feeling better about ourselves, here’s another way we can do this.

If you want to help the community by pitching in and cleaning up trash along roadways or emptying lakeside trash barrels while notching your community service hours, Group W Bench Litter Patrol needs volunteers to work on these projects.

Text GWBLP Co-Executive Director Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656 for more information.

Deer, drivers and body shops

Thanks to the rut (whitetail mating season), these days and nights, deer living in Central Texas don’t even see the headlights. The rutting behavior is not only hazardous to their own well-being, but it causes an increased risk for people driving.

My daughter Haley recently spotted a nice buck on the shoulder of a narrow backroad on her way home from work, and if he’d stepped into her lane, there would’ve been little she could do to avoid trouble, thanks to the bar ditches that line the lane.

Fortunately, for both of them, it stood still as she passed by, but lots of drivers haven’t been as fortunate. On the other hand, it’s a great time of year for deer hunters and body shops.

Cold water and hot fishing

Cold weather and dropping water temperatures are friends of catfishermen, and if you like catching big blue cats, Lake Waco has got an ample supply of them just waiting for your bait to drop.

Reports of improving catches have been coming in since last week’s fronts caused temperatures to plummet, and live shad is the bait of choice for big cats. The colder the water gets, the more slowly fish move, so slowing down your drift or anchoring in place are good ideas for letting the fish catch up to your bait.