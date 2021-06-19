Outdoors: The heat is on in Central Texas

As our afternoon temperatures consistently start landing in the high 90's, you'll start to hear health experts and weather forecasters alike warning of the symptoms and consequences of heat illness. They're not lying to you – the sun can be dangerous and even deadly on summer afternoons in Texas if you're exposed to the elements and not taking precautions.
All the usual things still apply – stay hydrated, use skin protection, shade your eyes, stay hydrated some more, and keep an eye on your buddies to make sure nobody starts acting like they've spent too long holding down a barstool.
I've experienced some heat-related stress, and I've taken care of some other folks who had lost the arm-wrestling contest with the sun, and we've had to sit in the shade with some Gatorade for an hour or so until our eyes uncrossed, so to speak.
One guy was an HVAC technician who spent most of his days with significant roof time, and he had spent a little too much of it up there one day. I'll call him Kevin, because that's his name, and so I was walking by and Kevin asked if I could steady the ladder for him.
I had known Kevin for several years, and knew that he could get up and down a greased ladder with an arm and leg tied behind him, so I knew something was wrong. After he made it down, I did a quick triage assessment and could see he was overheated. Thankfully, our medical team came down and quickly confirmed my diagnosis, got him to a doctor, and things turned out right for him. Kevin got to keep on keeping people cool.
Another thing to remember is that while a can of beer is about 90% water, that's not a way to stay hydrated. Alcohol is a diuretic, which removes fluid from your body, and alcohol will win the battle with water over the hydration issue. It has more votes, apparently.
Working through the blistering heat is unavoidable for a lot of folks, though. I worked outside for years, and no matter what the weatherman said about staying indoors, there was no such thing as working indoors on a ranch or in construction.
But if you just want to catch fish, you can plan your trip to not only avoid the heat of the day, but also improve your chances of a fish dinner if you go during low-light times and conditions.
Dawn and dusk are easy things to remember. They happen every day, and they're the periods of transition between night and day and night again. Not only do people adjust to these periods by turning on or off headlights, go from work to home life, etc., but fish are also shifting gears.
Lots of fish actively feed during these low-light times, and I've found that most of my best top-water fishing has happened then. Cloudy days are another good time to fish because of the cloud-diffused light entering the water. Overnight feeding events can continue longer into the morning if there's thick cloud cover.
Buzzbaits, floating/diving crankbaits, weightless soft plastic jerkbaits, and floating baits mimicking insects or frogs are effective in low light. When choosing your bait, also pay attention to the color. As backwards as this seems, darker colored baits are more effective than lighter ones when the sun is low.
Target areas near the bank that have structure. Grass beds, standing submerged timber, lily pads, bushes, and other water features located near a point or creek channel are likely areas to hold fish. Just cast beyond your target and crank back through the area, and if you don't get a bite right away, be patient and try some more, varying your retrieve by speed and action. Sometimes, an occasional pause in cranking, making your bait temporarily suspend, is all it takes to trigger a strike.
In my experience, if you're fishing in one of those likely areas, there are fish down there watching your bait go by. You just have to make your bait attractive or annoying enough for them to bite. Everybody wants to be entertained.
Fishing around dusk and dawn not only makes sense in terms of being outdoors when it's more comfortable, but they're also good times to find fish actively feeding. It's just a smart time to be fishing.
Outdoor annual app
If you're a newcomer to fishing, or just occasionally fish, it has never been easier to learn the sport than it is today.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's TPWD Outdoor Annual is the handbook of outdoor sports in Texas, and unlike the old days when it came as a paper booklet they'd give you when you stood in line, starting before daylight on opening day of dove season to get your hunting license – it's now a free app that you can keep on your smartphone.
Back then, I'd usually lose my booklet somewhere between my first hunt and my first fall fishing trip, so if I was out catching fish and needed to know the minimum length allowable for a certain species, or how many I could keep, I either had to have those regulations memorized or make a guess and hope for the best.
The app is free and includes the complete booklet plus a whole lot more. You can even use it to buy and view your licenses, cutting your time standing in line to zero. Plus, your worries about not knowing how many blue crabs you can load into the cooler are gone.
By the way, there's no bag limit in Texas for blue crab, but there is a minimum length restriction, along with some other regulations to know about.
Pesky little bugs
Mosquitos and ticks are annoying little parasites that can become a whole lot more than just pests. Some carry diseases that can easily be prevented by applying a little repellent before heading out into the woods.
Even if you're a golfer like me who visits most of the woods and waters on a golf course, you'll know that those shady areas are home to swarms of hungry mosquitoes.
After spending time walking through high grass or dead leaves or other vegetation, a tick exam is a good idea. A good rule of thumb is that any part of your body that's able to grip a spoon can attract ticks. That includes all areas, and the sweatier, the better.