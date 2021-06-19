Outdoors: The heat is on in Central Texas

As our afternoon temperatures consistently start landing in the high 90's, you'll start to hear health experts and weather forecasters alike warning of the symptoms and consequences of heat illness. They're not lying to you – the sun can be dangerous and even deadly on summer afternoons in Texas if you're exposed to the elements and not taking precautions.

All the usual things still apply – stay hydrated, use skin protection, shade your eyes, stay hydrated some more, and keep an eye on your buddies to make sure nobody starts acting like they've spent too long holding down a barstool.

I've experienced some heat-related stress, and I've taken care of some other folks who had lost the arm-wrestling contest with the sun, and we've had to sit in the shade with some Gatorade for an hour or so until our eyes uncrossed, so to speak.

One guy was an HVAC technician who spent most of his days with significant roof time, and he had spent a little too much of it up there one day. I'll call him Kevin, because that's his name, and so I was walking by and Kevin asked if I could steady the ladder for him.