Outdoors: The rain, the fish and other things

Bad weather can mess up fishing trips and other outdoor plans, but as parched as Central Texas has been for over half a year, most of us would gladly trade a day or two outdoors for a good drenching.

Lake Waco is roughly five feet below normal level, and a lot of the shallow waters where anglers normally find spawning fish are now just baked mud flats. But promising weather forecasts include the chance for some significant rains late Sunday through Monday, which won’t end the drought, but will certainly do some good for lake and stream levels, as well as fields and gardens. Plus, maybe it’ll give some relief from the fire threat we’ve been through.

If you’re looking for a reason to catch some fish, an oncoming storm is about as good as any. Fishing ahead of a storm or cold front is typically one of the most productive times to catch fish because as these systems approach, the barometric pressure drops, and that is a trigger for fish to start feeding.

According to biologists, the level of pressure isn’t as important as the change in it. Even when high pressure lowers slightly – and when the barometric pressure remains relatively high – the fishing can turn on. Another thing to keep an eye on is the solunar tables, which provide anglers and hunters with peak activity periods for fish and game. The tables aren’t magic and won’t guarantee success, but they’re another tool to help in planning trips.

If you’re not afraid of getting a little wet, some of the best fishing can be during rains, and when you’re catching fish, you hardly notice the irritation. A rain poncho doesn’t take up much space and is a vital part of my fishing and hunting gear.

Smartphones can be used to download a weather app to track any storms that might be blowing up suddenly. You can sign up for alerts that will let you know if severe weather is in the area in time to head for a safe place to wait out the storm. In the old days, I got caught off-guard a handful of times, and it’s no fun at all to have lightning strike nearby while you’ve got a fishing pole in your hand.

Blowing in the wind

It’s been an unusually windy spring in Central Texas, and while anglers appreciate enough breeze to keep rippling waves on the water’s surface, the 20-30 mile-per-hour winds and even higher gusts have proven too much for a lot of boaters. Even fishing guides, who typically have bigger boats to accommodate groups of clients, have been trying to thread the needle when it comes to finding times to avoid crashing waves.

But when fishing is your livelihood, you get your butt on the water, and pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) has been making the most of those calmer periods.

“Fishing has been crazy good,” Yadon said. “We’re not catching a lot of big fish, but we’re getting a lot of 19-24 inch fish, and there are a bunch of them. It’s been fast action.”

With water temperatures warming up, triggering the shad spawn, Yadon has been targeting shallow waters, and expects the topwater bite will continue strong for the next few weeks. Catching a double-digit striped bass on a topwater is about the most exciting fishing you can find in fresh water. “They’re easy targets this time of year, and it’s definitely one of my favorite times to be a guide,” Yadon said.

If it’s too windy to get a boat out, you can use the wind to your advantage. Find a wind-blown shoreline and fish from the bank. Strong winds push schools of bait fish to the shore, and the predators follow to take easy meals. If you’ve got a throw net or seine, you can catch lots of shad and minnows that game fish will feast on if you give them a chance.

Angling for money, fish

It’s hard to follow a legend, which is what I undertook 20 years ago after longtime Tribune-Herald sports editor Earl Golding retired after more than five decades at the desk.

One of Golding’s legacies is coming back to Central Texas on April 30, as the Texas State Bass Tournament returns to where it began – Lake Whitney. The tourney was the first competitive open bass tournament in the world, and out of it grew the multi-billion dollar tournament industry.

Golding organized the tournament in 1956 to settle the widespread debate among the state’s bass anglers over who was the best fisherman, and since then, lots of things have changed in the fishing world – especially fishing-related technology – but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the drive to out-fish your buddies.

This year’s tournament will feature numerous divisions, including a new one for kayak anglers. Look for more information on the tournament, including some history and how you can compete, in this week’s Tribune-Herald.