Outdoors: The rain, the fish and other things

Out of the bank conditions are ideal for wading and kayak fishing, partly because of how easy it is to access good spots to fish. In fact, some of these areas are only a foot or two deep, which isn't a problem if you're in a kayak since it can be paddled across six inches of water.

With a little fishing common sense, newly-flooded areas can be very productive. Fish are definitely in there gobbling down all that new food, and if you're in the right place and have the right bait, the only other factor involved is how lucky you are.

I like using either live bait (minnows, crawfish, night crawlers, or freshly-netted shad) or Texas-rigged soft plastic worms or lizards. Bouncing a weedless bait through flooded shallow areas covered with grass and trees will keep you actively fishing better than lures with treble hooks, which can easily snag and cause you to trample through your fishing zone to retrieve your bait. A Google search for "Texas-rigged bait" will give you all you need to know about how weedless rigging works.

It can be annoying to cancel a fishing trip due to weather, but to put disappointment into perspective, remember that a year ago, the world was shut down because of a virus. A little rain is nothing.

Down by the sea