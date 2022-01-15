Outdoors: The running — or the swimming — of white bass

Keep getting better, Clay. Let's go fishing.

Why do pigs wallow in the mud? Why do horses roll around in the dirt after taking a dip in the pond? When I was a kid, I saw these things going on, and wondered why it was ok for animals to do that sort of stuff, but I got in trouble for doing it.

The fact is, animals do those things for the same reasons we put on sunblock and insect repellent, and if they had money and opposable thumbs, they'd probably save themselves the trouble and just spray some on themselves.

Creatures of all kinds will find ways to meet their needs – even when it's doing something as crazy as flopping around in an ant bed.

Wild turkeys and other birds do something called "anting", which involves lying down on ant hills and pressing themselves into it, causing the ants below to crawl all over their bodies. There are a number of theories dealing with why birds do this, but it's widely believed that they use the ants' formic acid to protect themselves from parasites and to soothe skin.

Birds favor less aggressive species than fire ants, which are the dominant species in Central Texas, so it's not likely you'll see much of this avian behavior around here, but if you're turkey hunting this spring (the season runs from April 2—May 15 in the South Zone and March 19—May 1 in the North) and find ants on your bird, it's likely they've been out gallivanting on a mound.