Outdoors: The running — or the swimming — of white bass

It won't be long before we'll start hearing from our friends to the south about how the white bass are making their way into rivers for their annual spawning run. Then, as we round the bend into February, it'll be our turn here in Central Texas.
The run is a tradition that I've been part of for more than fifty years. It's the first spawn of the calendar year, and for me and other Centex anglers, brings the hope that winter will soon give way to springtime.
During the run, white bass migrate upstream from lakes into tributaries to lay and fertilize eggs, with males heading up first, followed by egg-laden females. The spawning run is subject to a number of factors, the main ones being water levels and stream flow. If there's not enough water in streams, or if the flow is too heavy, then fish will swim back to staging areas where the river or creek empties into the lake. Some years, fish will stay in the main lake and lay their eggs, and not all white bass in the lake will make the upstream run even under ideal spawning conditions.
When conditions are right, though, the run can provide legendary fishing. Thousands upon thousands of fish school together in areas where they are easy pickings. Boaters still have an advantage over bank fishermen because of mobility, but bank anglers, if they're in the right spots, can literally catch fish on every cast – and if you tie multiple baits onto the end of your line, it's common to catch two at a time.
Best baits are live minnows (freshly-netted river minnows are if you can get them, but store-bought will work, too), jigs, small spinnerbaits, and crankbaits, and fly-fishermen find a lot of success with hand-tied flies.
The problem with this year's run – so far – has to do with our current drought. Central Texas has only gotten about an inch of rain since Halloween, and Lake Waco's water level has been dropping for the past six months (the last time it was 100% full was back in July).
Lake Waco is currently between three and four feet low, and to visualize what that means, think about it this way: Four feet low isn't the distance from the water's edge four feet back – it's starting from the water's surface and going four feet toward the sky.
That's a lot of water when you consider the size of the whole lake multiplied by four feet high, and with continued evaporation and release of water through the dam, we're hurting for rain.
We expect to go months without significant rainfall during the hot, dry Texas summer, but whether it's hot or cold, a lack of rainfall is still a drought, and it affects not only things like spawning runs, but can also affect drinking water quality.
On the other hand, remember that lure you lost last fall after hanging it on a submerged tree stump? Well, you might be able to walk out there and get it back now.
Clay update
If you've paid any attention at all to this column over the past 20 years, then you've surely read longtime Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor and pro striper guide Clay Yadon's Lake Whitney fishing reports.
Yadon's prowess as an angler is impressive, and his reputation is well-deserved. He can catch fish when nobody else can, and whenever you're on the water with him, you can usually look around and see half a dozen other boats in the area with folks watching where he goes and what he's doing. It has even been said that gulls follow Yadon around the lake because he'll find the fish faster than they can.
It seems like every handful of years, something comes along and tries to kill Yadon – including a head-on crash, getting tangled in parachute lines and being drug through the water as the parasailing boat's driver obliviously continued to cruise along, and a health-related incident or two. Heck, his decision to become a fishing guide came when he emerged from a months-long coma after he had fallen from a rooftop. But Yadon always managed to drag himself out of death's grip and get his feet back on deck.
Last week, another medical event gave his family and friends a scare, but within a day, I was getting texts from my old friend, and I have no doubt that his fishing reports will soon be splashed across this page again.
Keep getting better, Clay. Let's go fishing.
heading
Why do pigs wallow in the mud? Why do horses roll around in the dirt after taking a dip in the pond? When I was a kid, I saw these things going on, and wondered why it was ok for animals to do that sort of stuff, but I got in trouble for doing it.
The fact is, animals do those things for the same reasons we put on sunblock and insect repellent, and if they had money and opposable thumbs, they'd probably save themselves the trouble and just spray some on themselves.
Creatures of all kinds will find ways to meet their needs – even when it's doing something as crazy as flopping around in an ant bed.
Wild turkeys and other birds do something called "anting", which involves lying down on ant hills and pressing themselves into it, causing the ants below to crawl all over their bodies. There are a number of theories dealing with why birds do this, but it's widely believed that they use the ants' formic acid to protect themselves from parasites and to soothe skin.
Birds favor less aggressive species than fire ants, which are the dominant species in Central Texas, so it's not likely you'll see much of this avian behavior around here, but if you're turkey hunting this spring (the season runs from April 2—May 15 in the South Zone and March 19—May 1 in the North) and find ants on your bird, it's likely they've been out gallivanting on a mound.