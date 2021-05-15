Outdoors: The what, where and when of fishing

Catching fish is simple enough. All you have to do is correctly answer three questions - what, when, and where fish are eating. If the answers were as easy as the questions, though, we'd all be tired of eating fish.

Since fish are opportunistic feeders, the answer to the question "when" is generally "whenever a meal presents itself". That's not always the case, though, as you know too well if you've ever cranked a bait past the face of a largemouth bass that showed less interest than a dog at a vegan potluck. But a fish can feed pretty much any time something swims within striking range. There is some predictability on timing. There are periods when fish are more likely to be actively feeding throughout a given day, and those times are listed in solunar tables. Make sure you're looking at the tables for the area you're fishing, because peak times change based on geographic location.