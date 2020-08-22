Outdoors: There's even an app for Texas Parks and WildlifeDPve

Ted Kaczynski and I are both scraggly-looking teachers who love being out in the middle of nowhere, but that’s more or less where the comparisons end. Sure, we’re both carbon-based life forms, but who among us isn’t?
Instead of blowing people up with homemade mail bombs in an attempt to stir revolution and reverse technological advancement, I embrace and appreciate communication technology.
In the old days before smartphones, I would occasionally get unpleasantly surprised by a distant rumble of thunder, only to realize that the fast-approaching storm that suddenly popped up was bearing down on me. Then it was a race to get back to the boat ramp, load up, and get to safety before the storm hit.
Sometimes I’d make it, sometimes not. But those times have passed, and these days, my smartphone can not only identify what kind of fish I just pulled out of the ocean surf, show me the best knot to use for tying rope to an anchor, or even tell me the right ratio of corn meal to flour to mix up for a fish fry; it can actually give me an alert when there’s severe weather around – as soon as the weather service knows something’s brewing.
I know that some folks take pride in not watching television or still using a flip phone, and I get that, too. I hardly watch anything on TV, either. We dumped our cable subscription over a year ago, and I don’t miss much about it – especially things like the 24-hour news channels pissing everybody off so they can sell commercials. I see through that stuff, too.
But when I can use technology to make my life easier or more enjoyable, I’m all for it, and if I can catch fish while listening to the Rangers try to get some runs on the scoreboard, why wouldn’t I?
If you’ve ever had a game warden check your license, gear, and harvest and you didn’t have your license with you, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Outdoor Annual smartphone app can keep you from getting a citation, having to throw back your fish, and possibly having your fishing or hunting gear confiscated.
The app will let you pull up your current license in addition to your licensing history, but that’s not all. It has everything the hard-copy version does, plus some. However, you’ll still need your paper license whenever you’re engaged in an activity that requires tagging or physical stamps. After all, you can’t attach your phone to a redfish’s tail.
Other features of the app include species identification, information and regulations on hunting and fishing, instructions on how to properly affix tags after harvesting, maps of public hunting areas and opportunities, locations of nearby fishing spots, specs on boundaries between state, federal, and international waters, hunting and fishing tips, and more.
You can also use the app to keep up with the latest news and updates from TPWD, find up-to-date fishing reports, learn how to measure those fish that may or may not be keepers, and get health and safety warnings about fish consumption and other potential dangers.
One of the trickiest things for hunters is knowing when legal shooting times are. When exactly is sunrise or sunset? The exact times change daily, but the app will eliminate the guesswork so you can squeeze off your first or last shots of the day inside the legal window.
You’ll also find contact information that lets you report things like poaching, injured or dying fish/game, or litter/pollution issues.
There’s no way to speed up time, but reading through the Outdoor Annual is a good way to get ready for the clock to strike 7:05 a.m. on September 1. Licenses are on sale now, and are available by phone, on the TPWD website, and at sporting goods stores, feed stores, hardware stores, bait shops, and other retailers across the state.
Doves, get ready
For me, dove hunts are more about socializing than putting food in my mouth. Don’t get me wrong – I like to eat a well-prepared dove hot off the grill, but getting out with some friends to shoot some shells after a months-long hunting hiatus gets me focused more on catching up than filling up.
I’ll admit that when it comes to dove hunting, I miss more often than I knock one down. On a great day, my shell-to-kill ratio is about 3 to 1, so it’s only natural that I aim more at fun than food.
Spending a little time cleaning your gun and checking your gear is a smart plan. Make sure your hunting stool is sturdy, check your game vest to ensure it’s in shape, and clean out a cooler so your drinks and dressed-out birds will stay cool. Getting in a little target practice might also help your hand-eye coordination kick back into hunting level.
When I’m having an off day, I sometimes compensate by shooting at doves that may be out of range. These low-probability shots usually result in me just wasting shells and possibly injuring birds instead of knocking them down, and neither of those is an outcome that any economical and ethical hunter wants.
Know your gun’s range and shot spread, and don’t waste shells on merely scaring birds. Plus, be keenly aware of your surroundings. Sometimes there’s a house or barn on the other side of a tree line, and no rancher wants his herd of cattle spooked by getting peppered from wayward shots.
The kickoff of the 2020-2021 outdoor season is nine days away. Get your license, prepare your gear, read the Outdoor Annual, and get out there and make some great stories.
