Outdoors: There's good and bad news for deer season

Dove season is heading into its third week and although reports have been generally good, the best hunting will come as meaningful cold fronts start pushing through on a regular basis. Birds that spend the summers in the Heartland will migrate southward in waves and within a month, Central Texas should be inundated with dove.

But by then, a lot of hunters will be focusing on the white-tailed deer season, which opens on Oct. 1 for archers. There'll be a special youth-only season on the weekend of Oct. 29-30, followed by the kickoff of the general deer season on Nov. 5.

Texas Parks and Wildlife whitetail deer program leader Alan Cain says that although the extreme drought conditions have created tough times for antler and body growth, the upcoming deer season should offer good harvest numbers and opportunities.

The drought has taken a toll on the quality of deer, thanks to a lack of vegetation through the summer, and wildlife biologist Josh Sears says while this season should be good for meat hunters, trophy hunters will likely be disappointed. "While deer numbers are up thanks to healthy fawn crop recruitment over the past several years, the 2022 drought has caused significant antler issues," Sears said.

"Antler, the fastest growing animal tissue known to man, reaches maximum growth when proteins are readily available during the growth period from April through August. The lack of rainfall in central Texas during spring and summer prohibited much of these proteins from naturally occurring."

The end result from the lack of nutrition, Sears said, is stunted antler growth. He also predicts lean body weights, especially in the early season. "If the live oak acorn crop fails to yield, body weights may continue to be below average throughout the season," he said.

Acorns are a favorite food of deer, squirrels and other creatures, but this year's acorn crop, again thanks to the drought, is below normal. "Acorns provide a high carbohydrate diet for deer so they can store fat reserves to utilize through the winter," said Sears. "Unfortunately, I'm not seeing much production from live oaks again this year."

He points out that lower than normal antler growth and body mass pertains mainly to the free-range deer populations, noting that in high-fenced and managed conditions, the protein deficiency can be offset through supplemental feeding.

When it comes to deer, rainfall is the key to having a healthy herd. Not only does a drought negatively impact physical growth, but it also affects fawn production. The good news for early-season hunters is that feeders will be in high demand for hungry deer. There are an estimated 5.4 million white-tailed deer in Texas and last year's harvest was nearly 830,000.

Rain? What rain?

Recent rains were like spit on a fire. It was enough to turn yards green, but the rainfall hasn't been substantial enough to do what we really need – raise lake and stream levels. Lake Waco is currently sitting at about 10 feet below normal, and the rivers and creeks feeding into it have been reduced to trickling flows and stagnant pools.

Weather forecasters predict that Central Texas will experience higher than normal temperatures and lower than normal rainfall through the end of the month. There's not even any relief in sight from the tropics and we're in the peak period of hurricane season. But the rain will come back, the levels will normalize and this brutal summer will turn from misery to memory.