Outdoors: Thinking ahead to spring turkeys

I always brag about Central Texas, about being a great place to live for folks who enjoy the outdoors. Whether you fish, hunt, play golf, hike or bike, go camping, or just like working in the garden, there aren't many days each year when you can't get out there and enjoy yourself.
Late last week, though, we had a couple of those days, and thankfully, the sheet of ice that covered the ground and roads didn't approach the wild ice storm we went through a year ago. Maybe, though, it was enough to take a chunk out of the mosquito and fire ant populations.
Now that we're getting back to more normal weather, we can start looking forward to our upcoming springtime activities. For me, I'm prepping for a garden, re-stringing my fishing reels, shaking the dust off the tent, and cleaning a shotgun for the opening of spring turkey season.
According to outdoor enthusiast and wildlife biologist Josh Sears, this year's spring turkey season may be the best we've seen in years. "The nesting habitat has been fantastic, numbers are way up, roosts are prevalent, and overall, optimal habitat is ubiquitous throughout Central Texas," Sears said.
During deer season, Sears took two birds down with a single shot. "There were twenty-six in that rafter, and they were all young. Looks great for future opportunities."
Sears and his companions noted solid numbers of wild turkey during the deer season, and said that over the past few years, nesting conditions have been great, and successful hatches were the norm.
More recently, Sears hunted in Mexico, just across the Rio Grande. "It was a linear strip of the nastiest habitat I've ever seen," he said. "There were twenty-five thousand acres spanning ten miles, and the brush was six feet tall, extremely thick, and every plant seemed to have stickers or thorns."
On the upside, Sears said the vegetation was highly nutritious, and that combined with the genetics and longevity of the white-tailed deer there, the antlers can reach enormous size.
Bass need rain
The white bass spawning run is another sign that spring is on the way, and it's already in the works down around Houston, where anglers are catching limits in creeks, rivers, and bayous. Typically, the run begins in the southern part of the state and works up to higher latitudes as the weather warms.
But temperature isn't the only factor determining when – or if – the white bass will migrate up tributaries from lakes to lay and fertilize their eggs. Fish also need sufficient water levels and stream flow to conduct the business of making baby white bass. Without a flowing stream to carry eggs along in the water, the eggs will simply sink to the bottom and become covered with silt and die.
Despite last week's rains, Central Texas is still in a rainfall deficit, and unless timely and significant rain falls in our area soon, white bass likely will lay their eggs in the main bodies of area lakes.
Meanwhile, out on the coast
Even the Texas coast got smacked by the cold backhand of Mother Nature last week, and former Central Texas broadcaster and current beach denizen Tyler Thorsen (corpusfishing.com) says a little adjusting to conditions will keep you reeling in fish.
"Cold water means fishing in the deeper areas off the flats," said Thorsen, "in places like the Intracoastal Waterway and channels. Best action has been for redfish, and a few bull reds and black drum are being caught."
Huge, oversized black drum are strong too, says Thorsen, and redfish and trout are hitting soft plastics in the deeper areas. Fishbites, shrimp, and sea lice (aka mantis shrimp) are working well for keeper and oversized black drum and slot and oversized redfish.
He reports that offshore was too rough for fishing after Thursday's cold front blew through, but prior to that, red snapper were good in state waters. The surf was good pre-front for whiting, black drum, and slot and oversized reds, and he added that pompano are getting tougher to catch due to the colder water temperatures.