Outdoors: Thinking ahead to spring turkeys

Sears and his companions noted solid numbers of wild turkey during the deer season, and said that over the past few years, nesting conditions have been great, and successful hatches were the norm.

More recently, Sears hunted in Mexico, just across the Rio Grande. "It was a linear strip of the nastiest habitat I've ever seen," he said. "There were twenty-five thousand acres spanning ten miles, and the brush was six feet tall, extremely thick, and every plant seemed to have stickers or thorns."

On the upside, Sears said the vegetation was highly nutritious, and that combined with the genetics and longevity of the white-tailed deer there, the antlers can reach enormous size.

Bass need rain

The white bass spawning run is another sign that spring is on the way, and it's already in the works down around Houston, where anglers are catching limits in creeks, rivers, and bayous. Typically, the run begins in the southern part of the state and works up to higher latitudes as the weather warms.