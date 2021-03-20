Outdoors: Time to re-introduce fishing to the next generation

My dad taught me to fish before I could read (save your jokes—I learned to read when I was 5), and his dad had taught him way back when. Throughout history, that's been the way kids learn, but whenever there's a break in the chain, the tradition is likely to die off.

That's why folks like Travis Bailey, the late Charlie Pack, and others who share their knowledge, gear, and facilities to give kids the chance to experience catching fish are so important to the future of the sport—as well as helping to build a better community.

A lot of people try to blame technology for the low number of young people interested in the outdoor sports, and while there's some validity to that point, there's not enough to qualify it as a factor. Sure, kids spend a lot of time on their phones and other electronic devices, but it's up to their families and other adults in their lives to give them the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to do something other than look at their screens.

That's why it's not enough to just take kids fishing. You've got to help forge the link with their families, too, so they'll all have the know-how to go out and catch some fish on a Saturday afternoon.