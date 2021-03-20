Outdoors: Time to re-introduce fishing to the next generation

Until a few decades ago, fishing was a recreational activity that a majority of Americans took part in — at least occasionally. It was just part of the recreational rotation. These days, though it has become as rare a pursuit as tennis for most folks.
Granted, that's hard to believe if you spent any time trying to launch a boat at Lake Waco on Saturday, but overall, the number of people participating in the outdoor sports has dropped sharply in the past quarter century.
The question "why" has a lot of answers, but accessibility to shoreline is significantly less today than it was back when I was growing up in the 1970's. Back then, virtually any place you wanted to fish was accessible by car, making it easy to find a place to fish that wasn't crowded with other anglers. Then starting in the late 1980s, shoreline accessibility was reduced at Corps of Engineers lakes, with security, budget cuts, and vandalism being the top reasons given for the restrictions.
Today, there are still places at Lake Waco and other reservoirs in our area that offer unrestricted public access, but most have either been converted to fee-based entry or have been shut off to vehicular traffic altogether. With fewer places to fish, fewer people have gone fishing.
Another reason why the number of anglers is dropping is due to generational influence. Most kids learn from people in their families—whether it's how to get dressed, how to read and write, how to ride a bike, or how to catch fish.
My dad taught me to fish before I could read (save your jokes—I learned to read when I was 5), and his dad had taught him way back when. Throughout history, that's been the way kids learn, but whenever there's a break in the chain, the tradition is likely to die off.
That's why folks like Travis Bailey, the late Charlie Pack, and others who share their knowledge, gear, and facilities to give kids the chance to experience catching fish are so important to the future of the sport—as well as helping to build a better community.
A lot of people try to blame technology for the low number of young people interested in the outdoor sports, and while there's some validity to that point, there's not enough to qualify it as a factor. Sure, kids spend a lot of time on their phones and other electronic devices, but it's up to their families and other adults in their lives to give them the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to do something other than look at their screens.
That's why it's not enough to just take kids fishing. You've got to help forge the link with their families, too, so they'll all have the know-how to go out and catch some fish on a Saturday afternoon.
Kids need what a fishing trip provides—fresh air, movement, sunshine, and short-term goals that require mindful effort, and when kids have something healthy to say "yes" to, they're less likely to get themselves into trouble out of boredom. Like Charlie Pack used to say, get 'em off the streets and on the creeks.
When this virus threat subsides and it's safe to breathe around strangers again, I plan to put feet to my words and introduce kids and their families to the outdoor sports through some hands-on outdoor education plans I've developed. Stay tuned.
Punch (bait) line
Did you know that you have about 10,000 taste buds, all located on your tongue?
Just imagine what a catfish's 100,000 taste buds (located all over its body, causing some people to call them "swimming tongues") can taste. You'd think that either they'd be more finicky than to eat stink bait, or maybe it's that the human palate isn't refined enough to appreciate the true goodness of a glob of ground up fish parts mixed with cottonseed.
Whatever the case, one of the most effective ways to consistently catch catfish is with punch bait. Some people make their own, while others, like me, let the experts do the dirty work and just buy a tub once in a while. Danny King makes a line of punch baits that I swear by.
A punch bait is basically a pasty, fibrous dough made of a variety of secret ingredients, but most contain some ground fish, cheese, and plant fiber. It's called punch bait because of the method used to apply the bait to a hook.
King says the best way to ensure a good transfer is to place a stick on one prong of a treble hook, push the stick down into the bait tub, then pull the line out at a 45-degree angle in quick jerks.
"You'll need to do it two or three times to compact the bait onto the hook," King said, "and if it's a new hook, do it a couple of extra times to prime it." He added that it's normal for a little bait to come off during casts, but says not to worry, because when the bait settles into the water, it'll swell up and cover the hook.
If you've ever been around stink bait, it probably didn't take long to figure out why it's called stink bait, and I've known some anglers who wouldn't use it just because of the strong odor. But King says as long as the smell doesn't upset your stomach, you'll forget all about it once the fish start biting.
Even if you don't touch the bait, you'll probably end up getting the smell on you from incidental contact, but King has found that baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, and even toothpaste will neutralize the smell.
Sears on turkey
Imagine getting to watch your favorite football team play a game in March. Well, that's what it's like for hunters in the Lone Star State, as they get to knock the dust off their guns and bows in advance of spring turkey season.
One of those guys who'll be in the woods calling and listening will be wildlife biologist and avid hunter Josh Sears, who's seen lots of healthy birds, as well as some big-bearded ones, on his recent travels.
"I was scouting a rafter in Central Texas the other morning that was probably 40 deep," he said. "There were lots of jakes and long beards, and good numbers definitely survived the Snowpocalypse back in February."
Sears says factors like food availability and quality habitat are combining to make a promising spring season, but cautions hunters to not get sloppy. "Just because you hear a gobble, don't take off like a banshee toward it," he said. "Sometimes, a gobble can come from a mile away, and you can easily blow up a hunt by too much pursuit, especially early in the season."
He also recommends that hunters do their practice calling at home or in the back yard before getting to where they're hunting; you don't want to let the birds know all your tricks before the hunt begins.
Turkey hunting requires stealth, patience, and calling skills. Sounds and movement should be kept to a minimum or these wary birds will be somewhere other than in your shot range.
Spring turkey season (Rio Grande turkey) runs from March 20-May 2 in the South Zone and April 3-30 in the North. Be sure to review the TPWD Outdoor Annual to check for statewide hunting laws as well as any special regulations related to the county where you plan to hunt. A number of counties, including Milam, have a bag limit of one gobbler per hunter.