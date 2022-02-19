Outdoors: Tips to outsmart stupid fish

There are lots of other artificial lures, but spinnerbaits and crankbaits are the most versatile and allow coverage of waters from top to bottom. They're also among the easiest to use, and beginners can have a lot of success without knowing much about fish behavior thanks to the built-in action.

But to maximize your chances of getting a bite, you can add some action to these lures. Some of these methods include incorporating rod twitches to the retrieve and varying retrieval speed. Sometimes, if you completely stop cranking for a few seconds, a fish will be triggered to bite by the change in action.

Seeing a fish come to the surface to eat an insect that landed for a drink can give you insight on what happens naturally when fish are feeding. They'll go for an easy meal every time, and a floating crankbait that's twitching on the water can often be too much for a fish to pass up.

Most crankbaits are more suited for open waters where submerged timber, vegetation, and other structure aren't so commonly found. If you hook an underwater tree limb with a single hook, it can take a good bit of skill and luck to get it free, but sinking a treble hook or two into that same branch will almost certainly result in breaking off and losing a costly bait.