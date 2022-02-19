Outdoors: Tips to outsmart stupid fish

Most fish you'll find in area lakes and streams have brains about the size of a peanut. So why is it so hard for most people to take home a limit of fish for the frying pan?
Fish aren't much on thinking. They just do what they feel like doing based on the environment they're in. Things like atmospheric pressure, water temperature, water levels, and other factors dictate where you'll find them and how they'll bite.
Thankfully, some humans have brains larger than peanuts, and they've been able to figure out fish behavior patterns and also develop technologies to help locate where schools of fish are in real time settings. Whether it's a graph that shows anglers a live view of what's underneath their boat or polarized sunglasses that are chemically designed to eliminate glare and allow greater visibility through water while sight-fishing, or a hundred other breakthrough technologies, people are now better equipped than ever to find where the fish are.
Also thanks to science, some of the old myths about fishing are eroding away. Growing up, I heard things like fish won't bite after a cold front, and while it's true that barometric pressure has a stronger impact on water than air because of the difference in density between the two, a front doesn't shut down the bite.
Even strong cold fronts will only change the atmospheric pressure by between 5 and 10 percent, and most fish will compensate for the increased water pressure by moving a few feet toward the surface in the water column where the pressure is less of a factor. Fish are going to feed year-round. You just have to know what they're doing in different situations.
Cold-water fishing success typically comes from a slow presentation, and techniques like dead-sticking, which is pretty much letting a bait suspend in place until a fish comes along to attack it, is a proven method. Like my friend and longtime Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor Clay Yadon always says during the winter months, "If you think you're fishing too slowly, then slow it down a little more."
Early springtime in Central Texas is a weather rollercoaster. One day, we'll be enjoying 80 degree temperatures, and the next night, we'll be in the 20's with sleet. Then, a day or two later, we're back in our flip-flops and tank tops. But lengthening daylight hours and warmer stretches of weather will inevitably push water temperatures upward, and within a week or so, we'll start finding sand bass, crappie, and largemouth bass going about the business of making baby fish.
Selecting and presenting the right bait is a big part of catching fish, and if you're not sure which ones are best for a given time and place, there are some good fall-backs. Live bait is always a good bet, with worms, minnows, and shad being top-producers in Central Texas waters. These will catch just about any species on just about any day, and they'll do all the advertising work for you. With live bait, you pretty much just get it into the water and wait.
Artificial baits are more complicated. There are some lures that are better-suited for certain species than others, and some work better in different areas, depths, and conditions – plus, they'll catch a variety of different kinds of fish.
Two of these are spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Over the past 50 years, I've caught about every species of fish in our area on these two categories of bait. They're versatile enough to work effectively at different depths and speeds – from slow-bouncing a spinnerbait along the bottom to a burning retrieve across the surface, and anywhere in between. I have reeled in largemouth, smallmouth, white, hybrid, and striped bass, along with crappie, sunfish, catfish, drum, and gar.
Crankbaits are another "catch-all" bait that'll attract just about anything that swims. These are hard-bodied baits that come in either lipped or lipless varieties. Lipless crankbaits are typically thin-bodied and get their action from retrieval speed and action the angler applies to the rod. Many of these contain small ball bearings, and when they're moving through the water, they shimmy side to side, causing the BB's to rattle.
Lipped crankbaits have a flat piece of plastic extending from the front of the lure's head, and depending on the length and speed of retrieval, they can either run shallow or deep underwater. These have both wide and narrow bodies, along with treble hooks, and they wobble as they're cranked in, which mimics an injured bait fish and makes them look like easy pickings for predator species.
Spinnerbaits come in a variety of styles and sizes, but basically, they all have a head, hook, and a wire that contains metal or plastic blades that spin during retrieval. Running depth depends on the speed of retrieval and rod angle, and they can be slow-rolled off the bottom, reeled through the middle-depths, or screamed through the shallows.
There are lots of other artificial lures, but spinnerbaits and crankbaits are the most versatile and allow coverage of waters from top to bottom. They're also among the easiest to use, and beginners can have a lot of success without knowing much about fish behavior thanks to the built-in action.
But to maximize your chances of getting a bite, you can add some action to these lures. Some of these methods include incorporating rod twitches to the retrieve and varying retrieval speed. Sometimes, if you completely stop cranking for a few seconds, a fish will be triggered to bite by the change in action.
Seeing a fish come to the surface to eat an insect that landed for a drink can give you insight on what happens naturally when fish are feeding. They'll go for an easy meal every time, and a floating crankbait that's twitching on the water can often be too much for a fish to pass up.
Most crankbaits are more suited for open waters where submerged timber, vegetation, and other structure aren't so commonly found. If you hook an underwater tree limb with a single hook, it can take a good bit of skill and luck to get it free, but sinking a treble hook or two into that same branch will almost certainly result in breaking off and losing a costly bait.
But for daredevils like me, using crankbaits in skinny water can pay off big. Throwing parallel to grass or timber lines and working out incrementally from the flats to deeper water is a go-to approach for me, and while I occasionally lose a bait to a stray log, I've caught way too many fish that way to worry about a few lures.
Thanks for volunteers
I've butted heads with the Corps of Engineers a few times through the years over park and shoreline access restrictions, but overall, my experiences with the folks who manage our local lake have been, and continue to be, positive.
Among the brightest stars in Lake Waco's management team are its volunteers, and I got to reconnect with Mark Miller, who lives at and manages Koehne Park, on Saturday as I was doing some reconnaissance for a Sunday morning fishing trip.
Miller and others are the faces of Lake Waco. They're the ones who deal with the daily visitors, issues, and other matters that Lake Waco's park workers face, and if you want to know what's happening at the lake, there's nobody better to ask.
I met Miller last year when he was helping his stepfather and a friend get set up for a morning of fishing, and the attention he paid to their trip is the same level of dedication he shows for the park and its visitors overall.
Thanks to all the volunteers who put themselves out there to make our lake a great destination, including the Group W Bench Litter Patrol team that provides and maintains trash cans at boat ramps and other areas around Lake Waco.
Sharelunkers awaiting
Lake Waco bass anglers had better get with it.
It was nearly 14 years ago that Ricky Culverhouse caught the only ShareLunker bass from Lake Waco, and at that time, it was widely believed among area anglers – including Culverhouse himself – that his 13.87-pound lake record largemouth wouldn't stand for very long.
The ShareLunker program recognizes big bass caught from public waters in the Lone Star State, and although in recent years, new categories have been established, when the program was established in 1986, any bass weighing 13 pounds or more qualified for the club. ShareLunker fish were transported to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, where they stayed until genetic testing and breeding processes were undertaken. Then, they were released back into the waters from which they were caught.
Last week, two anglers registered a couple of 13-plus pounders from Possum Kingdom, and I don't know about anybody else, but I'm going to get out this weekend and do my part to put Lake Waco back in the ShareLunker program.
From Jan. 1 through March 31, anglers who catch a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their breeding and stocking program. If you catch one that matches that description, you can contact the – 24/7 – at 903-681-0550 to report your catch and get your fish a limo ride to Athens.