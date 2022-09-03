Outdoors: 'Tis the season for doves and football

The late, great Central Texas sports icon Butch Henry used to say that if you bet that it'd rain around opening day of dove season, you'd win a lot more money than you'd lose. And paraphrasing my longtime friend Shawn Hunt, you know it's football and hunting season when you're surrounded by crickets.

These signs of nature, along with others, have helped people recognize upcoming changes in seasons, letting them know when to plant crops, prepare for winter, etc. long before newspapers and television told us when to clean the shotgun and buy season tickets.

But whether you pay attention to nature or not, football and hunting seasons are on us like sticky on honey, and combined with a cooler and wetter start to September than we're used to, being on the hunting stool or in the bleachers at the game will be a lot more enjoyable this weekend - if the doves and our favorite teams will only do their parts.

Central Texas wildlife biologist Josh Sears was in Kansas when the sun rose on opening day in Texas, but he got some hunting time notched anyway. "All the field reports that I'm getting around Central Texas are positive," he said. "Hunters are seeing lots of birds and getting lots of limits."

Sears says the action has been best around sunflowers, adding that the recent scattered showers have really helped to activate the resident birds. "I anticipate the migratory mourning dove action to be as good as ever as they latch on to a few cold fronts."

Some dove are year-round residents in our area, but most migrate northward for summer and back down to the south to enjoy the milder winters. As cold fronts start pushing through the American Heartland, dove and other migratory birds take the hint and push southward for more comfortable climes.

And if Sears' hunting experience in Kansas last week is any indication, Centex hunters have a lot to look forward to. "We're getting limits within an hour up here," he said. "When these birds migrate down, its gonna block out the sun!"

Let’s be careful out there

One thing that separates fishing and hunting from other sports is that in games like football, soccer, basketball, baseball, etc., wins and losses are metaphors for life and death. In the outdoor sports, death is a literal outcome.

Historically, the main purpose in fishing and hunting was to take home something to eat. With the advent of food production technology, most people don't have to go to the fields and waters to feed their families these days, and hunters and anglers can focus more on trophies than meat.

I typically skip hunting in groups, especially on opening weekend. The shotguns used for dove hunting this weekend are designed to kill, and even though the target is a limit of dove, some of the "weekend warrior" hunters I've been in opening day groups with were more interested in alcohol and tobacco, and less aware of their firearms than I was comfy with.

I've been shot a handful of times, mostly by careless or unaware dove hunters. Getting "peppered" by pellets happens to lots of people, and is relatively harmless if the shot came from a far enough distance. But I've also been hit twice from pretty close range by sloppy shooters who saw doves flying by and swung on the birds before checking to make sure they were discharging their shotguns in a safe direction.

Other dangers to look out for are the plant and animal variety. Poison ivy and oak, along with bull nettle, are pretty common plants around Central Texas woods and fields, and being able to identify them can keep you from breaking out. A quick Google search will help you memorize what they look like.

Bull nettle is a little harder to see until it's too late. I was crossing from one field into another underneath a barbed-wire fence a few years back, and was trying to avoid the lower strand of wire by pushing myself to the ground and dragging across, when I scraped across a nettle plant that stung for the rest of the trip.

When you're afield, you should also stay hydrated and use sun protection. Also, if I had used earplugs when I was younger, my ears probably wouldn't be ringing all the time. Take care of yourself. You might live long enough to regret it if you don't.

Muscling out zebra mussels

Zebra mussels have now been identified as being in 30 lakes in Texas, including two in our area – Belton and Stillhouse. This invasive species can cause significant damage to facilities, boats, impact fishing, and other ills, and they're mainly spread by infested boats. Officials urge boaters to clean, drain, and dry boats after trips on the water.

Lake Waco, thankfully, is one of the rare cases in which zebra mussels were detected and successfully eliminated, but few lakes are as fortunate. Do your part and don't let our local lake get added to the list.

On the downside for Lake Waco, it's still more than nine feet below normal level despite recent rainfall.

Conservation needs us all

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three fishing boats in federal waters last week that contained more than two tons of illegally-caught red snapper. Crews detained the fishermen and are in the process of transferring them to border enforcement officials.

Illegal fishing, both commercial and recreational, is one of the biggest reasons we have seasonal, length, and bag restrictions on species like red snapper. If you see something, say something. It's not snitching – it's conservation.