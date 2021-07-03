Outdoors: Use common sense in having lake fun

Sometimes, watching a novice do something new can be kind of funny, like when you get to see somebody try to roller skate for the first time.

But this weekend, novices all around the nation will celebrate Independence Day by doing new things that don't leave much wiggle room for mistakes – things like operating motor boats and setting off explosives.

If you're going boating over the weekend, remember that the laws of the road pretty much apply to the water, and whoever's driving the boat should be aware of water traffic protocols, including right of way, no-wake zones, and other basics that keep everybody operating safely. Also, know the rules about personal floatation devices, boating while intoxicated, required lighting for boating after dark, etc.

A good rule of thumb is to assume that the other guy a) doesn't see you, b) is an idiot, and c) will probably do something reckless. In truth, though, most people actually handle their boats pretty well, but it only takes a couple of unwise decisions to mess up the day. Sort of like hanging on to that cherry bomb a little too long.

Whatever you do this weekend, be smart, keep safe, and have a blast out there.

Cast for Kids