Outdoors: Use the cold to prep for warmer weather

One of Central Texas' bragging rights is that, with the exception of a handful of days each year, you can enjoy outdoor activities on a year-round basis. This cold snap is a rock-solid example of that exception.
But it's hard to keep an outdoorsman in the house, no matter what the weather. The last time I remember a stretch of cold weather like we're experiencing, Lake Waco froze solid enough that a friend and I - and his dog - were able to walk nearly halfway across the frozen surface.
Decades later and with just enough wisdom to not get on icy roads and drive to the lake, I've still been tempted to go check out conditions and maybe do some fishing. But good sense is sometimes earned the hard way, and I've been through enough troubles driving during winter storms to know when to stay home if I can. That catfish will still be there next weekend when the roads are clear again.
Being socked in doesn't mean you can't get a little outdoor-related work done. I'll be spending some time this afternoon putting new line on a couple of reels, sharpening knives, lubricating reel gears and handles, cleaning a gun or two, and studying maps of area lakes and streams to identify shorelines, points, coves and sloughs to target on upcoming fishing trips.
If you do get outdoors to explore the woods or shorelines in the snow, be smart and take the extra precautions that relate to extreme cold and wintry precipitation. Keep your phone charged, watch your footsteps, and let others know where you'll be and when to expect you back. And don't try anything stupid - anybody trying to back a boat down an icy ramp this weekend should be investigated for insurance fraud.
Chef's corner
One thing that can help shake off the cabin fever is to reach into the freezer and cook up some of the fish or game meat you collected last fall. It'll not only hit the spot, but might bring back good memories to boot.
Here's a family recipe for roast wild duck:
Bring duck to room temperature and dry thoroughly - inside and out.
Rub the inside with butter and then put some chopped onion or apple into the body cavity.
Wrap bacon around the outside of the bird to add juiciness and flavor, and place the duck on a rack in a roasting pan.
Place pan into a 350-degree oven and cook uncovered for 20 minutes per pound. Internal temperature should be 140-150 degrees.
Skim any grease from the drippings and add some wine and chicken stock.
Reduce the mixture and remove from heat. Add a dollop of sour cream and blend, then reheat but don't bring it to a boil.
Pour the mixture over the duck and serve. Good side dishes include roasted potatoes, wild rice, candied carrots, corn, and purple hull peas.
Critters and cold
We probably won't see any iguanas falling from trees like they did recently after a cold front pushed through Florida, but wildlife and pets across Central Texas are about to face the coldest and snowiest conditions of their lives.
Most animals around here are either already hunkered down in dens or they're protected enough by fur or feathers to face the exposure to extremely low temperatures and sheets of ice that we're facing for the next few days.
Fish will simply move to deeper waters where the temperature is more tolerable, and they'll continue their routine of chasing around smaller fish, insects, crustaceans, and other prey.
Some frogs will actually freeze, then thaw out and hop around acting like nothing happened. Alligators have been known to submerge themselves and hold their snouts above the surface of the water so they can still breathe after the water freezes.
If you've got pets that are usually outside animals, know that this is life-threatening weather. They'll need shelter and warmth, plenty to eat, and fresh, liquid water. Pouring warm water into a frozen water bowl will allow them to get a drink or two before the water freezes again.