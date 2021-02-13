Outdoors: Use the cold to prep for warmer weather

One of Central Texas' bragging rights is that, with the exception of a handful of days each year, you can enjoy outdoor activities on a year-round basis. This cold snap is a rock-solid example of that exception.

But it's hard to keep an outdoorsman in the house, no matter what the weather. The last time I remember a stretch of cold weather like we're experiencing, Lake Waco froze solid enough that a friend and I - and his dog - were able to walk nearly halfway across the frozen surface.

Decades later and with just enough wisdom to not get on icy roads and drive to the lake, I've still been tempted to go check out conditions and maybe do some fishing. But good sense is sometimes earned the hard way, and I've been through enough troubles driving during winter storms to know when to stay home if I can. That catfish will still be there next weekend when the roads are clear again.

Being socked in doesn't mean you can't get a little outdoor-related work done. I'll be spending some time this afternoon putting new line on a couple of reels, sharpening knives, lubricating reel gears and handles, cleaning a gun or two, and studying maps of area lakes and streams to identify shorelines, points, coves and sloughs to target on upcoming fishing trips.