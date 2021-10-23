Outdoors: Waiting with bated breath for a good bait store

I used to roll my eyes when I’d hear older folks talking about how big a candy bar you could get for a nickel when they were kids, but I’ve found myself telling the same tales to a new generation of eye-rolling kids.
When I was growing up in Central Texas, you didn’t have to drive far to get to a bait and tackle shop, but these days, it seems like finding a couple dozen minnows is more of a challenge than catching a couple dozen crappie.
There are still some bait shops around, but most of them are in smaller towns, and if you only have a 10-minute drive from the house to the lake, you probably don’t want to include a forty-minute bait run into the plans.
Live and freshly-caught bait are proven winners when it comes to getting bites and lots of anglers, myself included, use cast nets to catch our own. On any given fishing trip, I’m likely to pull out the net and catch some minnows, shad and sunfish to either use on the spot or take home to store in the freezer.
But sometimes I don’t feel like going to the trouble of catching my own and I’ll pay a little for somebody else doing the work instead. This weekend, I’m planning to bait my hooks with some minnows from Catch One Bait & Tackle.
The shop is owned and operated by Raymond Fields, and is located on Highway 84, not far past the Speegleville Road intersection if you’re heading toward McGregor, at 29225 W. Highway 84. It has been open since April and offers not only a variety of fresh and live baits, but also fishing tackle and gear along with services like reel spooling, rod repair and reel maintenance and repairs.
Among the bait offerings are night crawlers and other types of worms, cut bait, shad, live golden shiners, bluegill, black salties, goldfish and more. Fields says they also offer tackle not normally found in big box stores. One of the more interesting things I saw available at the shop was live glow worms, which put out a chartreuse color under water.
Fields is originally from Indianapolis, joined the Navy after high school and currently works in McGregor, in addition to running the bait shop. He’s married with three kids and loves to fish. The shop is open Thursdays from 9-4, Fridays from 9-6 and Saturdays from 6-4. Fields plans to expand operating hours as we move into fall.
You can reach the store at 254-447-8237 or look up Catch One Bait & Tackle on Google or social media.
Casual fishing
Fishing can be as simple or as complicated as you make it. Tournament anglers sometimes spend weeks studying a lake, researching patterns and scouting promising areas prior to the start of competition. They use top-of-the-line bait, tackle, electronics and other gear to hone in on the most likely spots to catch fish.
Weekend warriors, on the other hand, sometimes take a spur-of-the-moment trip, equipped only with the most basic of gear — a rod and reel, tackle box, bait container and ice chest loaded with snacks and drinks. Sometimes, these anglers don’t even have a fishing spot in mind when they leave the house.
If you’re taking a casual fishing trip this weekend, I recommend setting up a pole or two with some small hooks, split shot weights, slip corks and getting a box of night crawlers. There are plenty of sunfish and other species within an easy cast of virtually any shoreline and the Waco area offers lots of places to fish that don’t require an entry fee.
Make sure that anglers age 17 and up have a valid fishing license, and be aware of any size and number limits of species that you catch. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has plenty of online resources to let you figure out what you’ve caught and if you’re allowed to keep it.
Also remember to have a Plan B in case the fish aren’t biting. Walks along the shoreline can turn up plenty of interesting rocks, fossils and even the occasional shark tooth — a throwback to when our area was under the sea.
Shooting and stuff
I didn’t get to stop by on Saturday, but as I drove past Republic Gun Club, 19000 Woodway Drive, I saw that a lot of folks were able to make it to the grand opening. The club offers a variety of membership levels, a wide range of products and state-of-the-art technology to tailor to your shooting wants and needs.
As an old man, sometimes I don’t see too good, sometimes I don’t hear too good, and sometimes I don’t smell too good. That said, whenever I shoot at a target more than fifty yards away, I need a little visual assistance to confirm that I hit my target. One feature at Republic Gun Club is a monitor on the hundred-yard range that lets shooters see where their shots land without having to leg it downrange or mechanically sling the target back for viewing the shot pattern.
That’s enough for me. But stay tuned for more information.
In the meantime, look them up online or call 254-307-4867.
Butterflies are here
According to my evil mother-in-law’s butterfly garden, the monarch migration has reached Central Texas. I first noticed it when my dog Duke was inspecting for reptiles and rabbits, then started flailing himself into the air, snapping his jaws to try and catch one as they fluttered away above him.
Monarch butterflies are on their annual migration southward to Mexico, where they spend their winters in the mountains.