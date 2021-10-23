Outdoors: Waiting with bated breath for a good bait store

I used to roll my eyes when I’d hear older folks talking about how big a candy bar you could get for a nickel when they were kids, but I’ve found myself telling the same tales to a new generation of eye-rolling kids.

When I was growing up in Central Texas, you didn’t have to drive far to get to a bait and tackle shop, but these days, it seems like finding a couple dozen minnows is more of a challenge than catching a couple dozen crappie.

There are still some bait shops around, but most of them are in smaller towns, and if you only have a 10-minute drive from the house to the lake, you probably don’t want to include a forty-minute bait run into the plans.

Live and freshly-caught bait are proven winners when it comes to getting bites and lots of anglers, myself included, use cast nets to catch our own. On any given fishing trip, I’m likely to pull out the net and catch some minnows, shad and sunfish to either use on the spot or take home to store in the freezer.

But sometimes I don’t feel like going to the trouble of catching my own and I’ll pay a little for somebody else doing the work instead. This weekend, I’m planning to bait my hooks with some minnows from Catch One Bait & Tackle.